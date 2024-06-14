14 Creative Ways To Use Molasses

Molasses makes a dynamic addition to both sweet and savory dishes because of its sweet, bitter, and earthy undertones. It's been used since 500 B.C., and it's a wonderful alternative to maple syrup, sugar, or agave when you want to bring different flavors to your dishes.

Before we get started with these creative ways to use this ingredient, you should know the different types of molasses. Each have unique colors and flavor profiles you might want to factor into your decision. The main distinction boils down (pun intended) to how long the molasses is simmered. Light molasses is, as the name suggests, the lightest in color — but it's the sweetest, too. Dark molasses is just light molasses that gets boiled for longer, which results in a deeper color and thicker consistency. You'll often see it used in gingerbread recipes and savory meals.

Blackstrap molasses is in a different ballpark, as it's very dark and bittersweet. While you can use dark and light molasses interchangeably for most of these hacks based on your taste preference, there are some uses that warrant one over the other. No matter which type you choose, we recommend going for unsulphured molasses over sulphured — it has a milder, purer flavor because the sugarcane is ripened naturally in the sun rather than with the preservative sulfur dioxide added.