Give Your Regular Cup Of Coffee A Bolder, Sweeter Flavor With Molasses

Most people take their coffee with a little sweetness, but sometimes the usual options can get a little boring. Luckily, sugar isn't the only way to sweeten your morning cup of Joe. Molasses offers an earthy, gingerbread cookie-like alternative, and the rich taste helps deepen the flavors in your coffee cup without adding the caloric numbers that white sugar does. If you've tried adding coconut oil to your morning brew or experimented with a little ghee in your coffee, you may want to give molasses a try.

As with adding any new ingredient to your favorite mug of coffee, start slowly and adjust to taste. Because there are several different types of molasses to choose from, you'll want to experiment with flavors to find the combination that best suits your palate. If you prefer a sweeter flavor, look for light or Barbados molasses. Other types of molasses are boiled repeatedly, and darker molasses such as blackstrap can lean toward the bitter end of the flavor spectrum, turning your cup of coffee into something much less sweet than what you probably had in mind.