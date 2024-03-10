Don't Be Afraid To Swap Sugar With Molasses In Buttercream Frosting

In its most traditional form, buttercream frosting is as sweet as can be. A classic vanilla buttercream frosting consists of butter, milk or cream, vanilla, salt, and powdered sugar, all beaten together in a mixer. It's the latter ingredient, however, that's responsible for the frosting's sweetness — and it's a crucial addition, though it can be replaced or paired with another sweet ingredient. Molasses acts as a great sugar alternative, not only because it matches powdered sugar's sweetness, but also because it brings a new dimension of flavor to an otherwise simple frosting. For proof, just look at what it does to the buttercream's color.

As a thick, dark syrup derived from sugar cane during refinement, molasses yields a brown frosting that tastes as deep as it looks. If you want a buttercream that's robust, molasses is the perfect ingredient for the job. It works especially well atop spiced cakes — think anything gingerbread — as well as when paired with other popular buttercream flavors like cream cheese. As for how, exactly, to make your own molasses-tinted buttercream, don't forgo the powdered sugar entirely. Instead, start by gradually reducing your recipe's required amount of sugar, and compensate for that gap with a drizzle of molasses. While the combination isn't a precise science, you'll still want to start with a spoon.