Molasses Is The Sweet Addition Your Morning Oatmeal Needs
A productive morning starts with an easy and nutritious breakfast, and what better choice for a first meal than oatmeal? You can have it ready in the blink of an eye, eat it just as quickly, and be out the door in no time. Mild and simple in taste yet endlessly versatile, oatmeal pairs well with a wide range of inclusions, including ones beyond the conventional realms. If you've got a sweet tooth and the usual sweeteners have gotten too boring, molasses is one of many ingredients that can make for more exciting oatmeal. The thick syrup is renowned for its distinctively rich, sweet flavor profile.
It boasts a deep, caramel-like taste with subtly bitter, smoky, and sometimes even spicy notes that layer an intriguing undertone to anything it's added to. In oatmeal, molasses wraps the usual blandness in a saccharine warmth, lending a special touch that feels as indulgent as it is comforting. Mixed and mingled with other ingredients, its sweetness lays a perfect base that effortlessly enhances everything. More than that, your oatmeal will have an elevated thickness thanks to molasses' sticky, luscious nature. With both the texture and flavors tremendously improved, your oatmeal-eating experience will undoubtedly be much more satisfying than it ever was.
There are plenty of fun ways to make molasses oatmeal
There are three main types of molasses that you can use for your oatmeal: light molasses, dark molasses, and blackstrap molasses. The first one emphasizes sweetness the most, while dark molasses, on the other hand, has a more intense depth. It offers a more pronounced caramel-like taste with spicy hints. Lastly, blackstrap molasses is the thickest and darkest variety, with a boldly smoky, bittersweet taste. Which one works best depends on your preferences and the ingredients you may use in conjunction with the oatmeal.
Taking inspiration from molasses-infused gingerbread cookies, you can sprinkle in warm, robust spices like cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves when adding molasses to your oatmeal. It's a great way to replicate the dessert's fall flavors without going through the multi-step hassles of baking. With a bit of extra time, you can get even more elaborate. Give sturdier fruits like pears or peaches a quick roast in the oven to highlight their natural sweetness, or toast some nuts to add a contrasting crunch to the oatmeal's overall softness.
Of course, the usual oatmeal toppings like raisins, bananas, apples, etc. work just as well alongside molasses. They're foolproof choices to give you a tasty breakfast that's also healthy, balanced, and filling. If everything feels too dry and clumped together, don't hesitate to mix in a dollop of yogurt or sour cream to loosen it up as well as layer in a tangy taste.