Instant Pot Lentil Sloppy Joes Recipe

There are a few throwback foods that we all loved as a kid and still love as adults, and sloppy Joes are on that list. Our parents loved them because they were easy to make, and we loved them because they were delicious. Plus, with a name like sloppy Joes you know it's going to be fun to eat. Lentil sloppy Joes are a plant-based twist on the classic sloppy Joe sandwich. Instead of using ground beef, this version relies on lentils as the main protein source, making it suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Cooking it in the Instant Pot makes it even quicker and easier.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for Instant Pot lentil sloppy Joes and says, "The Instant Pot has become one of the handiest appliances in my kitchen. I love that I can leave it unattended if I need to run out and it will automatically switch to the warm setting when it's done. This sloppy Joes recipe is a must for busy weeknight dinners whether you are vegan or not."