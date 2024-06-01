Fruity Tea Is The Perfect Summertime Mix-In For Your Sangria

Gearing up to take the party outdoors this summer? You'll need to stock up on your favorite hydrating libations, everything from iced tea to sangria — or maybe, (and hear me out on this one) ice tea AND sangria! I mean, why not? It's gonna be hot, you're gonna be thirsty — who wants to choose? What better way to amp up the flavor of your favorite fruit-infused sangria recipe than with a flavor boost of super fruity tea? Not only will it juice up the taste, but depending on the tea, it may also have added health benefits, providing an antioxidant infusion with potential anti-inflammatory properties.

While there are plenty of purists ready to argue about the historical tenets of what is really in sangria and point out what iterations are not the authentic aromatized Spanish-origin winey concoction befitting this moniker, the rest of us know better. Fruit and wine (no matter the country of origin or if it is red or white) belong together, especially in the summer. And if we can pump it up to 11 in the flavor department by adding some vibrantly fruity tea — what we call it, is delicious.