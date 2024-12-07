The Absolute Best Store-Bought Cold Brew Iced Tea You Can Buy

Cold brewing tea has risen to prominence in the U.S. in recent years, but this method has been around longer than that for making cold brew coffee. It's as simple as placing cold water and tea bags or leaves in a jar, closing it, and letting the mixture steep in the refrigerator overnight. That said, the brewing time is often significantly reduced when using store-bought varieties, which can deliver tea flavors in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. But finding a brand that excels in both quality and convenience can prove difficult. Thankfully, our taste tester evaluated 6 store-bought cold brew iced teas and identified the absolute best option: Republic of Tea's pineapple coconut tea.

Republic of Tea has been brewing tea for over 3 decades, so we're not too surprised that it's ahead of the game. What is remarkable, however, is that the company introduced its line of Cold Brew Hibiscus Iced Teas as recently as January 2024. Under this cold brew line, the brand offers 4 flavors, including pineapple coconut tea. As to how people feel about it, the overall sentiment is positive, with a whopping 70% of reviewers on Amazon giving this tea a solid 5-star rating.