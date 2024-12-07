The Absolute Best Store-Bought Cold Brew Iced Tea You Can Buy
Cold brewing tea has risen to prominence in the U.S. in recent years, but this method has been around longer than that for making cold brew coffee. It's as simple as placing cold water and tea bags or leaves in a jar, closing it, and letting the mixture steep in the refrigerator overnight. That said, the brewing time is often significantly reduced when using store-bought varieties, which can deliver tea flavors in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. But finding a brand that excels in both quality and convenience can prove difficult. Thankfully, our taste tester evaluated 6 store-bought cold brew iced teas and identified the absolute best option: Republic of Tea's pineapple coconut tea.
Republic of Tea has been brewing tea for over 3 decades, so we're not too surprised that it's ahead of the game. What is remarkable, however, is that the company introduced its line of Cold Brew Hibiscus Iced Teas as recently as January 2024. Under this cold brew line, the brand offers 4 flavors, including pineapple coconut tea. As to how people feel about it, the overall sentiment is positive, with a whopping 70% of reviewers on Amazon giving this tea a solid 5-star rating.
Republic of Tea's pineapple and coconut tea is strong and flavorful
Each cold brew tea evaluated by our taste tester was assessed for strength and flavor, and in that regard, Republic of Tea's pineapple and coconut beverage scored the highest marks. It has a beautifully fragrant aroma indicative of its strength, along with a welcome hit of floral flavors that are hard to miss once you sip the tea. The brand promises pineapple and coconut flavors, and it delivers fully. However, the strength of this tea doesn't lead to bitterness, as is common with overly strong teas; instead, it offers a pleasant and refreshing experience, as noted by other reviewers. What's most amazing is how, despite its complexity, the tea communicates its nuanced flavors flawlessly, earning Republic of Tea its declared title of "purveyor of premium teas."
The only cautionary note is that the hibiscus base can taste overpowering, but there's a solution for that. According to a couple of reviewers, you can add a little pure stevia or a sweetener of your choice to buffer the tart essence. If that doesn't work, take a leaf from our Agua de Jamaica (hibiscus tea) recipe and use a bit of sugar to balance the taste, followed by lime juice to enhance the flavor. Once you're satisfied with the flavor, one reviewer recommends using this tea as a base for sangria, and we suggest something along the same lines: give your mocktails a tart twist with this hibiscus-based tea.