6 Store-Bought Cold Brew Iced Teas, Ranked

As a former barista, I have an affinity for tea; I've made and tried many a cup of iced tea before. If you're looking to make the perfect cup of iced tea yourself, one simple tip I can offer is to purchase tea bags that are meant to be cold brewed.

You've probably heard of cold brew coffee — and cold brew tea is just as easy to make at home. Instead of boiling hot water, steeping the tea, then adding ice (or just throwing it all in the freezer and waiting for it to cool down), cold brew tea is exactly what its name implies: You can brew it in cold water. To me, this makes the iced tea-making process a whole lot easier — especially if you're trying to whip up a huge batch for a party.

If you've never heard of cold brew iced tea before, or you just want to make sure you're getting the best of the best when it comes to iced teas, you might not know which brands to look for. I tried all of the cold brew teas I could get my hands on so you don't have to. I ranked them based on their strength, how well they achieved the flavor they were going for, and how layered the flavors of the tea were. And no, I didn't add anything to the teas before trying them — not even sweetener.

