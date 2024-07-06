The Common Mistake You Want To Avoid When Making Herbal Iced Tea

Fresh, light herbal tea is all about those nuanced flavor notes, which can range from floral to vegetal to herbaceous. The key to extracting the maximum amount of natural essential oils in the herbs — and allowing the delicate notes to shine without muting 'em or overdoing it — is nailing the steeping time. That's why it helps to know your tea. When it comes to iced tea, all the ice you add into the mix is going to introduce a lot of dilution, so it's important that your herbal tea is bold and well-steeped before the ice is added — but this is also where things get tricky.

Long-steeping can bring out delicious depth in some types of herbal teas, but other types become unpleasantly bitter if steeped for too long. Just as weak tea won't be saved once the ice is added, the bitterness of over-steeped tea won't be rescued with a little ice, either. This is especially important to remember with floral varieties such as calendula, rosehip, lavender, hibiscus, chamomile, and chrysanthemum, as well as savory herb varieties like tulsi holy basil, rooibos, oregano, rosemary, olive leaf, peppermint, and nettle teas. For these varieties, only steep the tea for three minutes, then chill. Or, alternatively, pop those fresh herbs into a pitcher of cool water and allow them to steep overnight in the fridge. It's less efficient, but the cold water won't bring out the same bitterness and acidity levels in the herbs that hot-brewing does.