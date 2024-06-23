The Flavorful Way Ina Garten Sweetens Herbal Iced Tea

When Ina Garten is hosting a weekend party, you can count on some delicious drinks and dishes being served. Leave it to Garten to take a simple iced tea recipe up a notch with a touch of apple juice. Splashing the sweet inclusion into a basic iced tea recipe adds a touch of flavor without overpowering some of the more gentle, subtle notes of herbal teas. Garten combines Lemon Zinger and Red Zinger tea bags from Celestial Seasonings to create a ruby-red drink that announces a festive occasion. When poured over ice, this refreshing beverage is the perfect complement for backyard dinners and summer menus.

Garten's Instagram followers were quick to point out that Garten's iced tea recipe can be easily boozed up with vodka, bourbon, or tequila. Sparkling apple juice can keep the recipe child-friendly. Once you have the basic recipe mastered, you can build flavors with additional ingredients and spices to create the drink that is perfect for both mood and season.