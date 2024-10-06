9 Fast Food Iced Teas, Ranked Worst To Best

As a former barista, I've brewed many cups of iced tea over the years — and enjoyed plenty of them myself. Iced tea is the perfect addition to any meal, whether you're looking to cut a savory dish with a refreshing sweet tea or want to balance out a rich meal with a strong iced brew.

That's probably also why so many fast food chains make fresh-brewed iced tea a year-round menu staple. But a fast food drink can seriously make or break your meal — and not all fast food iced teas are equally delicious. If you've been looking at your favorite fast food chain's menu and wondering how their iced teas stack up against other fast food options, I made it my mission to rank nine different chains' fresh-made house brews.

Everyone has their own opinions on what can truly elevate a cup of iced tea. But I was on the hunt for a drink that didn't need any add-ins. To properly rank these teas, I factored in their strength, their flavor profile, and the overall taste of their brew. I was looking for something strong (but not too strong), refreshing, and balanced. So, when it comes to fast food iced teas, where should you be spending your money?