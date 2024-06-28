We Tried And Ranked All 5 Of Panera's New Breakfast Sandwiches

Bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread has continued its menu revamp with a new range of breakfast sandwiches. These early-morning offerings tick both the savory and sweet boxes, so there should be something for everyone there. Two of the new sandwiches are seemingly here to stay, while the other three are listed as limited-edition offerings which could eventually drop from the menu.

As far as fast food breakfasts go, Panera's latest menu items are entering a very crowded market. McDonald's is often seen as the standard, but pretty much every chain has its own take on the breakfast sandwich. This includes the likes of Chick-Fil-A, Wendy's, and even Taco Bell. Panera tends to be a little more on the artisanal side, so there's every chance it could be aiming to take customers from the likes of Starbucks, which has its own new menu items, with these new offerings.

If you're wondering whether Panera's new sandwiches are worth a try, I've saved you some trouble and sampled the new breakfast menu. I've rated each sandwich and listed them in order of preference from my least favorite to the best. Breaded breakfast connoisseurs will also know that the ability to pair with black coffee can make or break a sandwich, so I made sure to note each bite's interaction with America's favorite source of antioxidants.