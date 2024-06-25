Starbucks Unveils Iced Energy Drinks, But The Real Winner Is...

As we see every season, Starbucks is adding some new drinks and dishes to the menu. They are the Melon Burst Iced Energy and Tropical Citrus Iced Energy iced tea drinks, and two bakery breakfast items: an Egg, Pesto and Mozzarella Sandwich, and a Blueberry Streusel Muffin that revamps and replaces the existing blueberry muffin.

Quite a list, but this summer comes with a small twist: Everything on offer from Starbucks this summer is now a permanent addition to offerings you can order. That means if you find your new favorite beverage in the debuting energy drinks, you can still get them in December (perhaps to go with your peppermint espresso). What's more, you can customize both new flavors with the tea and add-ins of your choice (excluding any coffee drinks, but even if you could, bleh, fruit juice with coffee) so that it can become a winter warmer rather than an iced refreshment.

It's worth noting that the one limited-time offering you can only get this summer is a new iced coffee blend with a caramel swirl — and that is app-exclusive. If you want to try it, you can't just walk up to the counter. You'll have to download the Starbucks app to order it. Sadly, I didn't get to try this one. But I sampled all of the permanent additions last week, and here are my thoughts about what you should try first.