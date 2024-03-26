Review: Starbucks Reserve Brings The Heat With 2 New Limited Hot Honey Drinks

Hot honey sure feels like a summer product. Yet if you're lucky enough to live in one of the handful of cities offering Starbucks Reserve's new hot honey menu items? The season will be landing just a few days into springtime. Rather than wait until June, you can stroll over and grab your favorite Starbucks beverage with hot honey — or order one of two specialty hot honey drinks: the Hot Honey Espresso Martini and Hot Honey Affogato.

There's no firm end date for the hot honey menu's availability (beyond lasting through the summer or while supplies last). But it's unlikely to remain available for a substantial period after its March 26 launch. Thankfully, the promise of spicy coffee should be enough to energize your steps and light a fire under you.

Now, you could always make your own version of hot honey if you miss the Starbucks window. But that sounds like a lot of work, and it's likely preferable to grab one of the Starbucks Reserve hot honey beverages while (and if) you can. Take a deep dive with us into these sweet and spicy coffee beverages as we review the Starbucks Reserve hot honey menu items.