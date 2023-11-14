Review: Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini Is A Top-Tier Holiday Cocktail

It's almost winter, and surely as the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving, so do the pumpkin spice lattes of our past roll over into peppermint dreams of the future... at least, that's what they do at Starbucks, where the coffee chain invited us to try promotional samples of its holiday menu. Booze and coffee shouldn't go together as well as they do, considering one's a depressant with a sharp burn and the other's a stimulant with bitter earthiness. And yet the tug-of-war can often result in something beautiful, from coffee beans aged in bourbon barrels to zesty cocktails mingling the brew and the distillate. When Starbucks invited us to try its seasonal Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini, we expected good things from the coffee connoisseurs in collaboration with the company's resident recipe developers, who also created some non-alcoholic limited-time offerings for the season, including food menu items.

Thus we found ourselves seated at the Arriviamo Bar upstairs at Starbucks' New York Roastery in Chelsea; the fourth of its kind in the world and the first to open a bar and introduce a cocktails program. You figure if anybody knows how to spike a coffee right, they'll be pouring it in this 23,000-square-foot temple to caffeination. While all Roasteries are Reserve locations, you'd better ensure that you're headed to the bars in New York, Chicago, or Seattle. And if you're making a special trip to sample the winter cocktail offerings, don't skip over the Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini.