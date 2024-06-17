Add A Zingy Twist To Your Next Arnold Palmer With One Addition

The question of how best to add ginger to your Arnold Palmer is as simple or as complex as you make it. To get it just right, consider preparing your own ginger syrup at home. This requires nothing more involved than crafting a little stovetop simple syrup using sugar and water, then cooking the ginger root within before straining out the root when you've reached your desired flavor intensity. Adding a drizzle into your Arnold Palmer is sure to lend it a little extra zing. You can also buy pre-made ginger syrup if you know you're going to be making a lot of these this summer.

Other ways to incorporate ginger can involve the tea component of your Arnold Palmer. Many teas feature ginger to begin with, so crafting an Arnold Palmer made of lemonade and iced ginger tea is an easy shortcut to a zingier beverage. Other quick additions (you'll notice that adding ginger to your Arnold Palmers tends to be quite easy) include adding a splash of ginger beer or even ginger ale to your lemonade-and-iced-black-tea combo. These ginger-forward Arnold Palmers are also perfectly suited to serve as the base for easy summer cocktails, pairing well with both vodka and whiskey. Don't know where to start? Try adding stem ginger to your spiked Arnold Palmers for just a subtle touch of this electrifying upgrade.