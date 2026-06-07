The Target Ice Cream Seriously Dividing Customers, According To Reviews

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You'll always find fans of various ice cream flavors. That's to be expected, but some come with a little more division. We're not talking about mint chocolate chip or butter pecan; this flavor is a little more out there. People are arguing about the cotton candy ice cream from Target's Favorite Day store brand, which comes in a 1.5-quart size (there's also a similar 16-ounce pint with different ingredients). Generally, people think Favorite Day is a bit underrated when it comes to ice creams (it's not as well-known for its frozen treats as brands like Ben & Jerry's or Breyers), but this flavor is a conversation starter.

The sweet comes in swirls of blue and pink, making it stand out from basic flavors. The 16-ounce version packaging describes it as a cotton candy ice cream base with a pink frosting churned in, but it doesn't specify on the larger size. Fans who like it say the ice cream tastes exactly like cotton candy, or that it compares to a cream version of blue cotton candy. They share that it's potentially the best ice cream flavor that exists, with an airy texture as if it were whipped. One happy customer says it's "life-changing," adding, "As a cotton candy connoisseur, they nailed the cotton candy flavor. This ice cream is just all around perfect."

So, there's clearly a camp that likes it, but people can't seem to agree on anything about the ice cream — whether it's good, what it tastes like, and whether you should buy it. The cotton candy cold treat has a 4.5-star review on Target, but a look at other online sources reveals a greater disparity.