The Target Ice Cream Seriously Dividing Customers, According To Reviews
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You'll always find fans of various ice cream flavors. That's to be expected, but some come with a little more division. We're not talking about mint chocolate chip or butter pecan; this flavor is a little more out there. People are arguing about the cotton candy ice cream from Target's Favorite Day store brand, which comes in a 1.5-quart size (there's also a similar 16-ounce pint with different ingredients). Generally, people think Favorite Day is a bit underrated when it comes to ice creams (it's not as well-known for its frozen treats as brands like Ben & Jerry's or Breyers), but this flavor is a conversation starter.
The sweet comes in swirls of blue and pink, making it stand out from basic flavors. The 16-ounce version packaging describes it as a cotton candy ice cream base with a pink frosting churned in, but it doesn't specify on the larger size. Fans who like it say the ice cream tastes exactly like cotton candy, or that it compares to a cream version of blue cotton candy. They share that it's potentially the best ice cream flavor that exists, with an airy texture as if it were whipped. One happy customer says it's "life-changing," adding, "As a cotton candy connoisseur, they nailed the cotton candy flavor. This ice cream is just all around perfect."
So, there's clearly a camp that likes it, but people can't seem to agree on anything about the ice cream — whether it's good, what it tastes like, and whether you should buy it. The cotton candy cold treat has a 4.5-star review on Target, but a look at other online sources reveals a greater disparity.
The biggest issues people have with the ice cream
Multiple low-ranking reviews note that the ice cream not only has an artificial flavor but also doesn't have much of a cotton candy taste. They say it merely tastes like vanilla (although Favorite Day's vanilla should be avoided) or, worse yet, nothing at all. Some compare it to marshmallow or scorched sugar flavor, or say it tastes bitter. This is a direct contrast to fans who share that it mimics cotton candy so well.
Others say they felt extremely disappointed in the flavor, and said it doesn't compare to brands like Thrifty or Cold Stone. Some reviews say that it's quite sweet or merely okay. It has also been mentioned that customers don't really like the airiness and say it forces you to eat more to get any flavor, or that it shouldn't even be called ice cream.
There's a smaller proportion of negative reviews, but they are loud in their opinion. If you still want to seek it out, the product listing states that you can eat it on its own or add it to waffles, brownies, or your dessert of choice. It even has a recipe for a cotton candy ice cream float. If you're on the fence, pick up a different Favorite Day frozen dessert instead.