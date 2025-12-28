This Store-Brand Ice Cream Is Considered Totally Underrated By Target Shoppers
Head into Target's frozen section, and you may want to keep your eyes open for a particular treat. Our list of underrated ice cream brands that deserve your attention includes Target's Favorite Day, and we're not the only ones who love some of these ice cream flavors — fans online feel the same.
On Reddit, Target customers have voiced confusion at the fact that this ice cream isn't more popular. Seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Cheesecake and Caramel Apple Pie have been dubbed "the best" and "so good" by Redditors. Even tried-and-true options like Chocolate Peanut Butter and S'mores have received heaping online praise. "This was literally the best ice cream I've ever had lol, highly recommend!!!" wrote one Redditor about the Caramel Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie flavor. "Ugh fr this one is my fav and the mocha chip is good af too!!!" added another.
Favorite Day ice creams were first released in 2021, and a selection of reduced-fat options were promptly added to the collection. The latter is Target's answer to the low-calorie and high-protein ice creams from competitor brands like Enlightened and Halo Top. A pint of Favorite Day's Reduced Fat Ice Cream tends to offer around 20 grams of protein and hang around 370 calories. For those counting calories and macros, reviewers on Youtube have shared that these lower-fat ice creams can help keep nutritional numbers in check and diets on point.
Favorite Day ice creams will sweeten any day
Not every Favorite Day flavor may suit your palate. Some reviewers on TikTok have noted a "weird aftertaste," while others online noted an overly artificial taste in some flavors. Other samplers have suggested that the ice cream needs to be thawed out before serving or eating, and have even described it as less creamy compared to other brands. While we weren't fans of Favorite Day Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, you may want to give different flavors a chance, as the tasting experience can very well depend on the variety sampled. For coffee lovers, the brand's Mocha Cold Brew has received consistently positive reviews.
Containers of Favorite Day ice cream start at $0.07 per fluid ounce, making them a budget-friendly choice. Plus, Target's Favorite Day lineup also includes a variety of other snacks and foods, like trail mix, candies, cookies, and popcorn that can act as toppings to sprinkle over ice cream scoops, if you're wanting to add extra texture and flavor to your dessert bowls.