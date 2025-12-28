This Store-Brand Ice Cream Is Considered Totally Underrated By Target Shoppers

Head into Target's frozen section, and you may want to keep your eyes open for a particular treat. Our list of underrated ice cream brands that deserve your attention includes Target's Favorite Day, and we're not the only ones who love some of these ice cream flavors — fans online feel the same.

On Reddit, Target customers have voiced confusion at the fact that this ice cream isn't more popular. Seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Cheesecake and Caramel Apple Pie have been dubbed "the best" and "so good" by Redditors. Even tried-and-true options like Chocolate Peanut Butter and S'mores have received heaping online praise. "This was literally the best ice cream I've ever had lol, highly recommend!!!" wrote one Redditor about the Caramel Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie flavor. "Ugh fr this one is my fav and the mocha chip is good af too!!!" added another.

Favorite Day ice creams were first released in 2021, and a selection of reduced-fat options were promptly added to the collection. The latter is Target's answer to the low-calorie and high-protein ice creams from competitor brands like Enlightened and Halo Top. A pint of Favorite Day's Reduced Fat Ice Cream tends to offer around 20 grams of protein and hang around 370 calories. For those counting calories and macros, reviewers on Youtube have shared that these lower-fat ice creams can help keep nutritional numbers in check and diets on point.