These 9 Underrated Ice Cream Brands Deserve Your Attention

It's a real treat to find an ice cream shop that makes your mouth water so much that you spring for a double — or maybe even a triple — scoop every time you visit. It's another blessing to find your favorite pints at a grocery store so that you can share them at home with family and friends. While brands like Edy's and Breyer's have a time and place, several underrated ice cream brands deserve your attention.

As someone who worked in a boutique ice cream parlor in Brooklyn out of a genuine love of this frozen dessert, and someone who has traveled to all 50 states sampling different flavors, my taste has evolved from more mainstream brands to the unique ones you may not have heard about. Many of my favorites, and the ones included on this list, are artisanal and made in small batches, sourced with a few simple ingredients, or are impressively dense — earning the "premium" or "super-premium" distinction. Some brands stick to timeless classics like chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla, while others experiment with seemingly wild combinations like miso peanut butter brownie. The exclusive regional reach of many brands makes them underrated as well, as they cannot cater to nationwide audiences. However, no brand on this list is hyperlocal, and each can be found in multiple cities. More information on methodology is provided at the end of this article.