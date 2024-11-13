9 Best Vegan Ice Cream Chains For Vegans Nationwide

Gone are the days when vegans had to resign themselves to sorbet when visiting an ice cream shop with friends. With plant-based ice creams now existing nationwide, everyone in the friend group can enjoy a scoop without having to stare jealously at the cone in someone else's hand. Indeed, vegan ice creams have come a long way over the past decade or so, and in many cases, they have become nearly indistinguishable from their dairy-based counterparts. That's great news not only for vegans but also for the lactose intolerant. To help you find the best easily available vegan ice cream and know what to order, I've developed this list of the best ice cream chains for vegans nationwide.

As someone who has followed a vegan diet since 2017, I've sought out opportunities to try non-dairy scoops at each of the ice cream shops on this list. It's no secret among those who know me that I love ice cream. More than ice cream, I love ice cream shops and the joy they elicit, so much so that I once worked a second job at a scoop shop in New York City. I've developed this list based on the flavor and mouthfeel of each chain's non-dairy ice creams, which some brands call non-dairy desserts. I focused specifically on vegan ice cream, not taking into account products like sorbet in my reviews. More notes on methodology can be found at the end of this guide.