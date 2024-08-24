The Fascinating Story Of How Jeni's Ice Cream Was Born
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has all the funky flavors — from sweet cream biscuits and peach jam (which ranked second in our ranking of Jeni's flavors) to burnt orange dreamsicle to sparkling cherry pie, the company is known for pushing the ice cream flavor limits. And all these flavors exist because one day, in the late 90s, a college student in the Midwest decided to throw some cayenne pepper in chocolate ice cream.
Back in 1996, Jeni Britton was studying fine arts and history at The Ohio State University. Her real interest, though, lay in scents and essential oils, and she spent all her free time experimenting with them. Britton would add flavors such as basil and rose to foods, just testing out the connection between food and fragrance. But nothing could have prepared her for what would happen when she added a strange flavor, cayenne, to chocolate ice cream; the shock of the combo inspired Britton and, from then on, her mission for ice cream was born.
By 2002, Britton had formally opened Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Columbus, Ohio. For eight years she stayed on the line, scooping her flavors in a small shop in Columbus' North Market. Over those years, Britton expanded her team, bringing on employees so she could step away from the scooping counter and into the management side of things. By 2005, the company had opened its first shop outside of the market, and as they say, the rest is history.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams today
In less than 20 years, Jeni's Ice Creams has expanded from just two shops to around 90, everywhere from Washington D.C. to San Diego. From the beginning, Britton has worked under what she calls the "Fellowship Model." The company prioritizes locally sourced ingredients and relationship-building with the community, and has even received a Certified B Corporation status (which indicates a commitment to social and environmental goals). For its main item, dairy, Jeni's sources from Smith's Dairy (who receives its product from local farmers). Other items, like alcohol (for boozy flavors), peaches, other fruits, coffee, and goat cheese, come from businesses across Ohio, Tennessee, and Illinois.
Today, among its classics like salty caramel, brambleberry crisp, and wildberry lavender, Jeni's has over 50 flavors. Some flavors are even collaborations with popular brands/intellectual properties, such as the Pop Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon or the limited-time Ted Lasso-themed Biscuits with the Boss. The business shows no signs of stopping, either, as they release new flavors often, such as the Bastani Sonnati. This Persian ice cream is complete with saffron, rose water, and pistachio and is a collaboration with Los Angeles-based apparel shop The Hundreds. And if you're not into funky flavors, don't worry — Jeni's has delicious plain flavors like chocolate and vanilla (which is the perfect ice cream for affogato). From a simple college student with an interest in fragrances to the founder of a national ice cream beast that serves classic and groundbreaking flavors, Jeni Britton has solidified herself as an entrepreneur to be reckoned with.