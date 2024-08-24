The Fascinating Story Of How Jeni's Ice Cream Was Born

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has all the funky flavors — from sweet cream biscuits and peach jam (which ranked second in our ranking of Jeni's flavors) to burnt orange dreamsicle to sparkling cherry pie, the company is known for pushing the ice cream flavor limits. And all these flavors exist because one day, in the late 90s, a college student in the Midwest decided to throw some cayenne pepper in chocolate ice cream.

Back in 1996, Jeni Britton was studying fine arts and history at The Ohio State University. Her real interest, though, lay in scents and essential oils, and she spent all her free time experimenting with them. Britton would add flavors such as basil and rose to foods, just testing out the connection between food and fragrance. But nothing could have prepared her for what would happen when she added a strange flavor, cayenne, to chocolate ice cream; the shock of the combo inspired Britton and, from then on, her mission for ice cream was born.

By 2002, Britton had formally opened Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Columbus, Ohio. For eight years she stayed on the line, scooping her flavors in a small shop in Columbus' North Market. Over those years, Britton expanded her team, bringing on employees so she could step away from the scooping counter and into the management side of things. By 2005, the company had opened its first shop outside of the market, and as they say, the rest is history.