San Francisco's Historic Ghirardelli Square Is The Modern-Day Chocolate Factory We All Deserve

If you're a chocolate fan, odds are you've heard of Ghirardelli. It's the chocolate brand from San Francisco whose decadent 1-inch chocolate squares come wrapped in bright colors and a variety of flavors from classic milk to gingerbread or hot cocoa. But the company is so much more than its single-serving squares. It also produces baking bars, chocolate chips, fudge and caramel sauces, as well as cocoa powder.

While Ghirardelli's chocolate is a delicious indulgence that makes any dessert or treat extra special, the flagship store and square in San Francisco is a wonderland of excitement, history, and of course chocolate. Situated in the Marina on the San Francisco Bay, this tourist spot isn't just for the devoted chocolate fan. It's a place to enjoy a quiet cup of cocoa with a friend, play games with your children, relish a nice dinner, or satisfy that chocolate craving with a rich hot fudge sundae. It's the place to visit when you don't just want to eat chocolate, you want to experience it.

On a recent visit to San Francisco, I got the chance to visit the square, enjoy some of that famous hot chocolate, a sundae or two, and even sample some of Ghirardelli's most popular chocolate squares. Read on to discover everything you need to know about the chocolate giant and its original location.