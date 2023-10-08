The Ingredient Swap To Transform Ganache Into Hot Fudge Sauce

Nothing beats the gooey texture of great hot fudge. Thick and shiny, the crave-able rich chocolate sauce is so easy to make that you can have a batch ready for a bowl of ice cream almost instantly. You might already be familiar with ganache, an easy-to-make mixture of melted chocolate and cream which is the basis for truffles and chocolate frostings, but when ganache hits your ice cream bowl it hardens instead of flows. Simply swap some of the cream for corn syrup and that ganache transforms into pourable, luscious hot fudge sauce.

Corn syrup has a few tricks that make it the right addition to glossy, flowing fudge sauce. The glucose molecules in the syrup prevent sugar crystals, which could make the sauce grainy and give it that attractive shine. The syrup also keeps the sauce from getting too hard in the refrigerator because of its water content. No high-fructose worries when you use corn syrup from the grocery, either. It's almost totally glucose. Glucose syrup is an important ingredient for pastry chefs around the world due to its star qualities.