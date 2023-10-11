Ben & Jerry's Introduces New Oat Base For Its Non-Dairy Ice Creams

Ice cream powerhouse Ben & Jerry's is introducing a new non-dairy oat ice cream base to its current lineup of flavors. In addition to the oat base working as the canvas for new flavors, all 20 pre-existing non-dairy varieties will make the switch over to this new formula by Spring 2024. This would be a marked change from almond or sunflower butter bases currently in use for the non-dairy flavors.

Ben & Jerry's has been offering non-dairy ice cream alternatives since 2016 and consistently ranked high with consumers as one of the top non-dairy and vegan ice cream brands in the country. But with new advances in plant-based dairy alternatives, the ice cream chain was hard at work on a new and improved formula. According to a press release, "With this new recipe, Ben & Jerry's fans can expect more: more flavor, more creamy texture and more dessert euphoria with the same signature chunks and swirls," says Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Colleen Rossell.