10 Ghee Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Ghee is to the Indian kitchen what olive oil and canola oil are to the American kitchen. The savory cooking fat, which is derived from milk, is versatile, nutritious, and incredibly tasty. Ghee is regarded so highly, in fact, that it is often used in Ayurvedic medicine and in offerings to the gods. Over the past decade or so, more and more Americans have adopted ghee into their diets, both as an ingredient in Indian recipes and as an everyday staple for roasting vegetables, spreading on toast, and drizzling over popcorn. It has a high smoke point, is essentially lactose-free, and is even shelf-stable (though there are nevertheless merits to refrigerating it).

So what is this wonder ingredient? The short answer is that ghee is like butter, but better. The long answer is that it is clarified butter, meaning that the water content and milk solids usually present in butter have been removed. The really long answer is that, unlike other styles of clarified butter, the milk solids are cooked until they caramelize, giving ghee its rich, nutty taste. It's hard to beat homemade ghee, especially when it is made with high-quality butter and an experienced hand. However, a few store-bought products do come close and are very convenient. As someone who lives in India for the majority of the year, I am more than familiar with ghee and used my experience to test and rank several common ghee brands on the basis of flavor. I sampled each one by the spoonful and cooked simple dishes with it in order to build out my list. More information on my methodology can be found at the end of this article.