Ghee Is The Key Ingredient For Scrambled Eggs That Don't Burn

A plate of soft and fluffy scrambled eggs can hit the right notes of hunger either when served for breakfast or placed on the dinner table. The simple yet nutritious meal is not just quick to whip up, but satisfying to enjoy. But if you're faced with a pan that is less than ideal, or if you know you're prone to forgetting about the eggs cooking on the stovetop, the clean-up after making a batch can be a real comedown. To save yourself the hassle of handling a burnt meal or scrubbing blackened cooking pans in the sink, reach for ghee before you set out to cook.

When cooking on the stove or placing items into the oven, the advantage of using ghee — a concentrated South Asian clarified butter — is its high smoke point. The eggs you are hoping to gently cook in older, well-loved carbon steel pans will have less of a chance of burning as you stand over the stovetop. If you're working with cast iron cookware, ghee can also be a great choice, as you can place the cast iron into the oven without having to worry about smoke rising from your culinary creations.