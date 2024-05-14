Did Costco Swap Out A Beloved Ghee Brand With Its Own Kirkland Version

Costco giveth, and Costco taketh away — or does it? One Redditor thinks so. In a recent post on an unofficial subreddit about the mega retailer, Redditor u/T4547 posted a picture of a 27-oz jar of organic ghee, the clarified butter often used in Indian cooking. They expressed disappointment, claiming that, "Costco takes away the grass fed ghee and replaces it with its own band (sic)," adding, "No grass fed no buy!!" According to the image, the jar of ghee, emblazoned with the Kirkland logo, sells for $18.99.

Costco has historically carried grass-fed ghee from several brands, including Tin Star Foods and Ancient Origins. While it's not clear which brand the poster was referring to, they may be talking about Tin Star Foods ghee, since it's still on Costco's website. However, it appears to be unavailable for shipping in most areas. Tin Star Foods ghee has disappeared from Costco's shelves before. In 2021, the brand issued a recall due to a quality issue that affected the product's shelf life. It's unclear if quality control issues led Costco to discontinue the brand, but it seems that the clarified butter may be missed.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Tin Star Ghee is gone for good or that Costco intends its own product to be a replacement. Costco's website states: "If a product is only sold in the warehouse, its availability will not be displayed online." It adds, "There are items you'll find online that you won't find in the warehouse, and vice versa."