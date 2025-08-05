This West Coast State Tops The Charts For Ice Cream Consumption In The US
Let's face it, sweltering week-long heat waves are becoming such a normal part of summer that overindulging in various scoops of ice cream feels like an unofficial survival tactic nowadays. After all, how else are you supposed to survive another 100-degree wave? Not to mention, it's simply too delicious not to eat. Hence why more than 1 billion gallons of ice cream were produced in America in 2024, according to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA). That's roughly 8 billion pints of your favorite Ben and Jerry's ice cream flavor. As a result, America was ranked second when it comes to ice cream-obsessed countries. But, of all the states in the U.S., only one eats the most ice cream: California.
In fact, Californians consume so much ice cream that their state is home to more than 4,000 ice cream shops. That means that at least one-fourth of all the ice cream shops in America (more than 17,000) are located in one state. For over 20 years, California has made more ice cream than any other state. In 2023, it produced more than five million units, which is more than New York, Oregon, Connecticut, and Wisconsin combined (via World Population Review).
Even though Le Mars, Iowa, is the ice cream capital of the world, it should absolutely share that title with California. After all, it's the birthplace of rocky road ice cream (also the state's favorite ice cream flavor) and the hot fudge sundae. As far as American cities with a delicious ice cream scene go, three of the best are located in California. Clearly, the state and its residents have a picture-perfect romance with ice cream.
Standout ice cream shops you should visit in California
It might not come as a surprise, but California is home to three of the 13 oldest ice cream parlors in the U.S. The first, St. Francis Fountain, is more than 100 years old and located in San Francisco. Opened in 1918, it was a family-owned business known for making soda syrups, candy, and ice cream from scratch. The second is Fentons Creamery, which opened its doors in 1894 in Oakland. For the last 131 years, Fentons has proudly served its customers handcrafted ice cream made daily. The last is Fair Oaks Pharmacy, which is located along the iconic Route 66. This South Pasadena parlor has been in operation since 1915 as an active pharmacy that also serves delicious icy, sweet treats.
There are several unique ice cream shops popping up around the country, including the California-based Uji Time Dessert. Opened in 2016, this shop is known for its Japanese-inspired flavors that are served in taikayi, aka fish-shaped cake. If you're looking for ice cream made with local, organic ingredients, the Penny Ice Creamery has you covered. This small Californian creamery has proudly served a strictly made-from-scratch menu since 2010. Then, there's Scoops, which opened in 2005 and is best known for encouraging its customers to suggest new flavors.
From iconic, beloved places like McConnell's Fine Ice Cream, Bi-Rite Creamery, and Humphry Slocombe to newer shops like Wanderlust Creamery that create flavors inspired by the team's most cherished memories, it's no surprise California eats the most ice cream. With so many scrumptious options readily available to them, Californians were destined to make ice cream a sweet, permanent addition to their diets.