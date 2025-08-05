This West Coast State Tops The Charts For Ice Cream Consumption In The US

Let's face it, sweltering week-long heat waves are becoming such a normal part of summer that overindulging in various scoops of ice cream feels like an unofficial survival tactic nowadays. After all, how else are you supposed to survive another 100-degree wave? Not to mention, it's simply too delicious not to eat. Hence why more than 1 billion gallons of ice cream were produced in America in 2024, according to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA). That's roughly 8 billion pints of your favorite Ben and Jerry's ice cream flavor. As a result, America was ranked second when it comes to ice cream-obsessed countries. But, of all the states in the U.S., only one eats the most ice cream: California.

In fact, Californians consume so much ice cream that their state is home to more than 4,000 ice cream shops. That means that at least one-fourth of all the ice cream shops in America (more than 17,000) are located in one state. For over 20 years, California has made more ice cream than any other state. In 2023, it produced more than five million units, which is more than New York, Oregon, Connecticut, and Wisconsin combined (via World Population Review).

Even though Le Mars, Iowa, is the ice cream capital of the world, it should absolutely share that title with California. After all, it's the birthplace of rocky road ice cream (also the state's favorite ice cream flavor) and the hot fudge sundae. As far as American cities with a delicious ice cream scene go, three of the best are located in California. Clearly, the state and its residents have a picture-perfect romance with ice cream.