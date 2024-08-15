How Le Mars, Iowa, Became The Ice Cream Capital Of The World

Ice cream is an internationally loved dessert enjoyed by kids and adults alike. The United States has a particularly unique relationship with ice cream. Former president Thomas Jefferson's own personal ice cream recipe helped popularize the dessert, ingraining it into American culture for decades to come. Fast forward to the modern day and the American love affair with ice cream is as strong as ever, with flavors that are constantly evolving.

Since Americans cannot seem to get enough of the creamy sweet treat, it should come as no surprise that the title of ice cream capital of the world belongs to a U.S. city. The crown belongs to Le Mars, Iowa, home of Blue Bunny ice cream and dairy products. The town earned its illustrious title in 1994 for producing more ice cream by a singular manufacturer in one location than any other major ice cream brand.

Thirty years later, Le Mars is still proud to call itself a place "where life is sweet." Although Blue Bunny was acquired by the Ferrero Group in 2022, ice cream production by the company is high as ever. To this day, Blue Bunny, and thus the city of Le Mars, produces more ice cream than any where else in the entire world.