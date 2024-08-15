How Le Mars, Iowa, Became The Ice Cream Capital Of The World
Ice cream is an internationally loved dessert enjoyed by kids and adults alike. The United States has a particularly unique relationship with ice cream. Former president Thomas Jefferson's own personal ice cream recipe helped popularize the dessert, ingraining it into American culture for decades to come. Fast forward to the modern day and the American love affair with ice cream is as strong as ever, with flavors that are constantly evolving.
Since Americans cannot seem to get enough of the creamy sweet treat, it should come as no surprise that the title of ice cream capital of the world belongs to a U.S. city. The crown belongs to Le Mars, Iowa, home of Blue Bunny ice cream and dairy products. The town earned its illustrious title in 1994 for producing more ice cream by a singular manufacturer in one location than any other major ice cream brand.
Thirty years later, Le Mars is still proud to call itself a place "where life is sweet." Although Blue Bunny was acquired by the Ferrero Group in 2022, ice cream production by the company is high as ever. To this day, Blue Bunny, and thus the city of Le Mars, produces more ice cream than any where else in the entire world.
Ice cream and Iowa
Before Le Mars earned the title of ice cream capital of the world, it was the place where Wells Enterprises Inc. was founded. In 1913, the company came into creation and has since remained dedicated to making delicious frozen dairy treats. It took a little over 80 years but the company eventually grew to be the biggest family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the country. With it, Le Mars earned its crowning achievement of becoming the ice cream capital of the world.
Beyond the city's ice cream production, the city has all kinds of ice cream themed events and places for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Le Mars is not shy about its pride in ice cream; the city is even decorated with 50 ice cream cone sculptures that are 6 feet tall! It also has a visitor center for history buffs and a city ice cream parlor with a whopping 40 different flavors.
Last but not least, Le Mars has a multi-day celebration that takes place every year in June, and it is all about ice cream. Known as Ice Cream Days, this event features a carnival, parade, family activities, and of course, lots and lots of ice cream. With so much to love and eat in Le Mars, it is easy to see why the city is called the ice cream capital of the world.