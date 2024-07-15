13 Unique Ice Cream Shops In The US You Should Know

There are so many variations of ice cream around the world, including soft serve, frozen custard, popsicles, gelato, sorbet, and sundaes. Truthfully, it's a bit tricky to nail down the exact origins of this popular frozen dessert, although rumor has it that the ancient Chinese should be credited for first making it. Then, Marco Polo brought the sweet treat to Italy, Catherine de Medici brought it to France, and Thomas Jefferson introduced it to the United States. However the story goes, few things beat ice cream in some shape or form on a hot summer's day. So, it is only fitting that July is National Ice Cream Month.

From old-school ice cream sundae shops to soft serve ice cream spots and frozen custard stands, ice cream has long been at the center of culinary innovation. Kitchen wizards have dreamt up some pretty inventive flavors over the years. Celebrate this beloved frozen treat during its designated month (or at any time of year) by sampling some of the most unique ice cream shops in the U.S. The following spots, many of which I have visited first-hand, go far and beyond the usual flavors and utilize seasonal and local ingredients to craft flavors with a story. These spots and their ice cream recipes will surely satisfy your sweet cravings.