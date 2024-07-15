13 Unique Ice Cream Shops In The US You Should Know
There are so many variations of ice cream around the world, including soft serve, frozen custard, popsicles, gelato, sorbet, and sundaes. Truthfully, it's a bit tricky to nail down the exact origins of this popular frozen dessert, although rumor has it that the ancient Chinese should be credited for first making it. Then, Marco Polo brought the sweet treat to Italy, Catherine de Medici brought it to France, and Thomas Jefferson introduced it to the United States. However the story goes, few things beat ice cream in some shape or form on a hot summer's day. So, it is only fitting that July is National Ice Cream Month.
From old-school ice cream sundae shops to soft serve ice cream spots and frozen custard stands, ice cream has long been at the center of culinary innovation. Kitchen wizards have dreamt up some pretty inventive flavors over the years. Celebrate this beloved frozen treat during its designated month (or at any time of year) by sampling some of the most unique ice cream shops in the U.S. The following spots, many of which I have visited first-hand, go far and beyond the usual flavors and utilize seasonal and local ingredients to craft flavors with a story. These spots and their ice cream recipes will surely satisfy your sweet cravings.
Frankie and Jo's (Multiple locations)
Frankie and Jo's makes ice cream that goes beyond the ordinary. This Seattle-based ice cream shop whips up plant-based concoctions that are made with the well-being of the planet in mind. Ever since it opened its first shop in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood in 2016, Frankie and Jo's has committed itself to high-quality sourcing and offering 100% vegan ice cream made with fruits, nuts, and vegetables. There are now three locations in Seattle and one in Northern California.
The first time I stumbled across Frankie and Jo's and walked in, I was surprised to see flavors featuring ingredients like charcoal and seaweed. My skepticism quickly faded as I savored my ice cream, which was as delicious as it was innovative. The lineup of flavors rotates through the seasons at Frankie and Jo's and includes potato chip caramel crunch, beet strawberry rose, and salty caramel ash. This West Coast shop has nailed the concept of good-for-the-planet ice cream that will keep you coming back for more.
Multiple locations
Clementine's Naughty and Nice (Multiple locations)
Established in 2014, Clementine's Creamery — also known as Clementine's Naughty and Nice — has since expanded to eight locations across the greater St. Louis area. Its CEO, Tamara Keefe, was inspired to open the brand after fond childhood memories of her family's hand-crank ice cream maker. Neighbors joined Keefe's family for Sunday night ice cream, which left a lasting impression of how ice cream has the power to create community.
This beloved spot isn't any ordinary ice cream shop. Clementine's crafts inventive flavors that keep me coming back for more whenever I'm in town. Some have a local hook, like gooey butter cake ice cream, inspired by one of St. Louis' favorite desserts. The shop also offers a range of fun vegan options; the vegan lemon poppyseed and vegan coconut fudge are sinfully delicious.
And perhaps the most creative of all are Clementine's "naughty" flavors. Each of the ice creams on the naughty list is made with alcohol and is inspired by popular libations. The Manhattan is a rich take on the popular cocktail blending bourbon, sweet vermouth, cherry juice, and Amarena cherries, while pink Champagne sorbet is a light and playful take on the beloved sparkling wine.
Multiple locations
Sugar Hill Creamery (Multiple locations)
At its heart, ice cream is about community. New York-based Sugar Hill Creamery fully embraces this ethos. This family-owned ice cream shop opened its doors in 2017 in the Mount Morris Park District of Harlem and has since expanded to two additional Harlem locations. Sugar Hill blends the owners' roots in the Midwest and the Caribbean with Harlem into its rotating lineup of flavors.
Sugar Hill Creamery, staying true to its community-oriented ethos, crafts flavors that play on cultural references and nostalgic moments in history. Think Juneteenth-inspired ice cream, flavor names nodding to '90s hip-hop, and ice creams inspired by summers on a Midwestern farm. First Day Out — an ode to farm life in July — is vanilla ice cream infused with roasted corn and jalapeños. Coffee lovers will love Tuma Buna, a coffee ice cream mixed with crunchy turmeric and ginger candy. It's a nod to Harlemite musical influencer Tuma Basa and buna, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony.
Multiple locations
Uji Time Dessert (Multiple locations)
The idea of fish cake ice cream is not as puzzling as it may initially sound. In Japan, taiyaki cakes are a wildly popular street food. These cakes are shaped like fish — more specifically, sea bream. Not to worry; the cakes don't actually taste fishy. They are made using pancake or waffle batter poured into a fish-shaped mold. The resulting cake is crisp on the outside and chewy inside. The popularity of taiyaki meshes with another popular dessert, ice cream at Uji Time Dessert.
This San Francisco-based storefront opened in 2016 and been dedicated to serving taiyaki ice cream ever since. It swaps out traditional ice cream cones for taiyaki, and fills the fish to the brim with soft serve ice cream. Choose a plain cake or a taiyaki stuffed with red bean curd (which is traditional in Japan) or Nutella. Uji's ice cream is also an ode to Japanese cuisine with soft serve flavors like ube (purple yam) and matcha. Imagine bright purple or green ice cream coming out of the mouth of the fish. It makes for a dessert as photogenic as it is tasty.
Multiple locations
Ices Plain and Fancy in St. Louis, MO
Ices Plain and Fancy does things a bit differently. Forget browsing through dozens of flavors in a case. This St. Louis ice cream shop in the historic Shaw neighborhood whips up your ice cream right in front of you. Each ice cream is made to order. Ices offers a few classic flavors like butter pecan and cherry cordial, along with seasonal and/or creations like OJ sorbet and blueberry cheesecake.
Get in line and wait for the magic to happen. Ices Plain and Fancy flash-churns the ice cream using liquid nitrogen, which freezes it at -320 F. While you might be wondering if it's dangerous to eat nitrogen ice cream, rest assured that nitro ice cream is completely safe when it's made by an expert, like the folks at Ices Plain and Fancy.
If you are feeling adventurous, try a boozy flavor, inspired by a classic cocktail. For example, the Dark and Fancy is a play on a dark and stormy cocktail; it mixes vanilla ice cream with rum, ginger beer, and fresh grated ginger. On a hot summer St. Louis day, a stop at Ices Plain and Fancy is at the top of my list.
(314) 601-3604
2256 S 39th St, St. Louis, MO 63110
Salt & Straw (Multiple locations)
For the masterminds behind Salt & Straw, ice cream is a canvas for creativity. This frozen treat is a way to dream up new flavors and methods while incorporating imaginative and quirky ingredients. The brand sources its ingredients from local farmers and partners, including foraged nettle and locally-sourced liqueur. Each shop sources from local farmers and partners as much as possible.
This ice cream chain started as a food cart in Portland in 2011 and has since expanded to additional locations in Oregon, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and beyond. Each day is a different experience at Salt & Straw, which is one of the reasons I love stopping by. The rotating menu features flavors like goat cheese marionberry habanero, huckleberry cornbread pudding, and the salty donut guava and cheese.
Beyond its dedication to crafting creative, memorable scoops, Salt & Straw is a community-oriented space. The ice cream chain collaborates with local farms and artisans while also supporting philanthropic partners. It sounds like the perfect excuse to get a scoop (or two)!
Multiple locations
Humphry Slocombe (Multiple locations)
This San Francisco-based ice cream shop, named after Mr. Humphries and Mrs. Slocombe — the leading characters from the 1970s British comedy, "Are You Being Served?" — has been serving up ice cream since 2008. If you're curious to taste the rainbow and learn what the crazy concoctions are all about, no need to worry! You're welcome to sample each flavor.
Humphry Slocombe's original Mission District shop is worthy of a visit (it has the official "Are You Being Served?" book there, after all). But if you can't make it to the ice cream chain's first spot, Humphry Slocombe now has locations across the Bay Area and California. Flavors differ by store and season and will surely delight any ice cream enthusiast. To get your tastebuds going, cherry elderflower, Vietnamese coffee, cinnamon roll, and Secret Breakfast are just a few of the mouthwatering flavors you can look forward to at this well-loved California ice cream shop.
Multiple locations
Pretty Cool Ice Cream (Multiple locations)
For the founders of Pretty Cool Ice Cream, this frozen treat isn't just a delicious dessert; it's an art form. Celebrated pastry chef Dana Cree and Michael Ciapciak, owner of Bang Bang Pie and Biscuits, opened their ice cream shop in Logan Square in 2018. The idea behind Pretty Cool Ice Cream was to make nostalgic treats that echo ice cream truck favorites. While the concept is similar, the company has seriously turned up the notch on ice cream bars and popsicles.
The packaging on each ice cream treat is made in collaboration with a local artist. Ice cream bars, popsicles, ice pops, and vegan pops in classic and contemporary flavors are all for sale at Pretty Cool Ice Cream — and they truly are works of art both inside and out.
The hand-dipped Sparkler Bar will dazzle you with its bright sprinkles, while the Key Lime Icicle Pie is dipped in graham crackers and is a refreshing nod to the popular dessert. Dairy-free flavors are just as delicious and include refreshing options like passion fruit hibiscus and litchi lemon tea. Pretty Cool Ice Cream might stir up some memories of ice cream truck summers — and keep you coming back to sample more.
Multiple locations
Molly Moon's (Multiple locations)
Molly Moon's is an ode to the Pacific Northwest. Armed with a sweet tooth, a desire to create a community space for Seattleites, and a dedication to sustainability, Molly Moon Neitzel launched Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream in 2008. The Seattle-area ice cream chain now has about ten spots around town and obtains 90% of its ingredients from the Pacific Northwest.
Local and organic ingredients make for some pretty tasty ice cream flavors — and ones that are in tune with the season. Cherry chunk features three types of cherries, while the lemon blueberry pound cake flavor features berries from local farms and freshly baked lemon pound cake. For something more floral, try the honey lavender; it's made using locally-harvested lavender and wild honey.
The ice cream at Molly Moon's is as delicious as it is sustainable. To start, everything used in the shop is compostable, from spoons to ice cream lids, and a percentage of sales goes to support the fight against hunger. I never miss a stop at Molly Moon's whenever I'm in Seattle to see what flavors are starring next.
Multiple locations
OddFellows (Multiple locations)
Odd stories often lead to the most inventive business ideas. As the story goes, back in 2011, Mohan Kumar couldn't find savory ice cream in the grocery store to satisfy his wife's pregnancy cravings. His friend, chef Sam Mason, concocted a few pints of pretzel ice cream to help out. The ice cream was a smashing hit and it sparked the idea to open a shop. In 2013, the trio opened the doors to OddFellows in Williamsburg.
OddFellows now has shops throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Pennsylvania — and even South Korea. Over the past decade, the small-batch ice cream chain has concocted hundreds of wacky flavors that satisfy all sorts of cravings. They have included apple cider donut, an apple cider ice cream with apple cider donut pieces, a saffron passion fruit ice cream with pistachios and candied apricots, and matcha Rocky Road, a matcha tea-infused twist on the traditional Rocky Road, a classic that has its own sentimental inspiration. Stop by OddFellows for a cone; you never know what they'll be scooping.
Multiple locations
Wild Scoops (Multiple locations)
Up in the far reaches of the Pacific Northwest is an adventurous microcreamery that believes in the power of ice cream to tell stories and spread smiles. Wild Scoops concocts and serves handcrafted, imaginative flavors of ice cream year-round from its home in Anchorage. Yes, even the cold, dark days of Alaskan winter need some ice cream cheer.
The story started in 2015 when owners Chris Pike and Elissa Brown began creating unique flavors using local ingredients to give visitors a taste of Alaska. The doors of its first shop opened in 2017 and the company has since opened two more locations. For Wild Scoops, ice cream is an opportunity to connect, build community, and share in some everyday joy.
Each flavor evokes a sense of place by incorporating products from local gardens and vendors. For example, basil is sourced from a local grower and the cookies are from a neighborhood baker. Whether it's summer or winter, rain or shine, stop by Wild Scoops for a taste of Alaska the next time you're in Anchorage. Past flavors have included rhubarb almond cookie, ube and toasted coconut, and butterscotch blondie — yum, yum, yum!
Multiple locations
Fifty Licks (Multiple locations)
Staying true to Portland's funky nature, Fifty Licks crafts fun flavors of ice cream. Owner Chad Draizin first made his way to Portland for a brewing internship, but ended up launching Fifty Licks in 2009.
Today, Fifty Licks has a few shops around Portland. A range of dairy and vegan flavors rotate through this Pacific Northwest ice cream empire. Even the more classic flavors have a unique twist. The Oregon strawberry blends a hearty amount of local berries into the ice cream for a vivid pink ice cream.
If you're feeling adventurous, sample some of Fifty Licks' more unusual flavors. Cornbread honey butter, for example, mixes pieces of cornbread and a drizzle of honey butter. The vegan lineup might be even more intriguing than the dairy ice creams. Coconut lemon saffron is a delicious blend of lemon, saffron, star anise, and cardamom within a coconut cream base. And no visit to Fifty Licks is complete without a scoop of the popular mango sticky rice, which is a mix of jasmine rice, coconut milk ice cream, and Alphonso mango.
Multiple locations
Lick Honest Ice Cream (Multiple locations)
Lick Honest Ice Cream embodies a true taste of Texas. Owners Chad Palmatier and Anthony Sobotik have fond childhood memories of the flavors of their respective small-town ice cream shops, which sparked the idea for them to open their own. In 2011, the duo opened Lick Honest Ice Cream in Austin as an ode to those small-town creameries.
Lick Honest sources its cream from local, family farms and makes sauces and crumbles in-house. The seasonal offerings of Texas are the inspiration behind the rotating flavors. Dewberry corn cobbler, cilantro lime, roasted beets and fresh mint, and sweet persimmon and sage ice cream are just a few of the ice creams available to taste.
The Texas ice creamery has since expanded beyond its original Austin shop to several locations across Austin and Texas. Despite its growth, Lick Honest still churns up delicious ice cream that effortlessly draws in local ingredients. Order a cone or a cup and taste for yourself!
Multiple locations
Methodology
The idea for this story was sparked by my undeniable love for ice cream and the innovative, locally-focused shops that take a unique approach to making this delicious frozen treat. Each of the shops on this list adds their own unique spin to ice cream by dreaming up innovative flavors, incorporating surprising and fun local ingredients, and creating a joyful experience for its customers.
I've been to many of the ice cream shops on this list, and also compared reviews of different spots to find those that use ice cream as a foundation for storytelling. The story is typically rooted in a sense of place and shows how unexpected, and often local, ingredients can be incorporated into an inspired ice cream experience.
Each place on this list did something a little out of the ordinary — and thrives in the element of surprise and innovation. By no means is this list exhaustive, as there are dozens more fascinating, creative-thinking ice cream shops around the United States (and world) that are worthy of a visit as well. Happy ice cream eating!