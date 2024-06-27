The 20 Best Spots For Soft Serve Ice Cream In The US

Soft serve is a quintessential summer treat. The frozen delicacy has similar ingredients as hard ice cream, but soft serve's texture is noticeably different. The slightly lower fat content and extra air gives it a super soft, light, satisfying mouthfeel. But you can only eat so much of it — which is why you'll need to find the best spot for a cone. Sifting through online review platforms and countless personal recommendations can be truly maddening, however. If you want to skip the headache-inducing activities and get straight to the point, which is to consume excellent soft serve while the weather suits it, then you're in luck.

I utilized an array of online reviews, including those on review platforms and message boards, and editorial callouts in regional publications to find some of the best spots for soft serve in the U.S. From there, I narrowed down my selections with personal taste tests at several locations. While the definition of "best" is subjective, the top soft serve spots on this list all offer smooth ice cream with a balanced sweetness in both classic and more unconventional flavors.