15 Crunchy Ice Cream Toppings Ideas That'll Elevate Dessert Time

Few desserts are as beloved as ice cream. As soon as you step into an ice cream parlor, the variety of ice cream flavors, freshly prepared waffle cones, and wide assortment of toppings excite the senses. It is not uncommon to have a go-to ice cream flavor, whether that be the famous vanilla ice cream, mint chocolate chip ice cream, or regional favorites, like the Midwestern delicacy blue moon ice cream.

However, true sundae connoisseurs understand how toppings differentiate a good ice cream dessert from a great ice cream dessert. Many toppings are added to sundaes to enhance the flavors of the ice cream base; however, another important quality that toppings add is texture. Crunchy toppings, in particular, contrast the smooth texture of ice cream, helping to add dimension that enriches the dessert, especially when paired with other textures and flavors.

If you're looking for ways to elevate your sundae game, consider these crunchy additions. While you may have tried some of the toppings discussed below, many may surprise you!