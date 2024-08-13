Caramel Popcorn Is The Crunchy Sweet Ice Cream Topping You'll Love

If you want to take this dessert to a new level, you may want to try crafting a whole sundae around the caramel popcorn topping. For example, start with a warm brownie (or cookie) base made à la mode with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Then, add a drizzle of caramel sauce and a handful of popcorn. The heat from the freshly baked brownie will melt the ice cream and create a diverse medley of textures in your mouth. You could also use the caramel popcorn to top a classic banana split – since the sweetness of the popcorn will play well with the mild flavor of the banana and other common toppings, like hot fudge and whipped cream.

The key to working with a particularly sweet ice cream topping, like caramel corn, is to find ways to offset that sweetness with other ingredients. The popcorn and the ice cream together can be borderline cloying, so the last thing you want to do is add more sugar to the mix. One way to introduce new flavor profiles is to add a sprinkle of sea salt to the top of your cookie or brownie base or use a salted caramel sauce instead of a plain one. You'll get a better, and more mature, balance of flavors when you even things out with something savory.