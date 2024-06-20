The Upgrade That Makes Your Banana Splits Worthy Of A State Fair Award

You may make your way to the state fair come summertime (when cold recipes reign) for the exhilarating rides or the adorable animals, but we all know the real reason you're there: the greasy, mouthwatering food. With one upgrade, you can bring the state fair flair to your own plate. This summer, try using a fried banana in your banana split.

A fried banana makes for the ultimate banana split upgrade for a number of reasons. Banana splits are a treasured dessert but they are not, by and large, very complex in terms of flavor. It's sweet on sweet on sweet, with a little salty jolt courtesy of the peanuts. But the breading of a deep-fried banana can add another savory component to the sweet-dominated banana split. In addition to the dynamic flavor addition that the fried banana brings, it's also an opportunity for a textural boon. Ensuring that the fried banana is crisp is key to liven up the softer textures of ice cream and whipped cream. And it's not only breaded bananas that can add an exciting consistency to your dish. Pan-fried bananas — coated in just a little sugar to achieve an appealing crispness — are yet another way to wake up your typical sleepy banana split.