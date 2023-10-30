Sea Salt Brownie Brittle Recipe

Brownie brittle is a delectable treat that has gained popularity for its crispy, crunchy, wafer-thin texture that offers the rich chocolatey goodness of traditional brownies. Made by spreading a batter similar to classic brownie batter thinly before baking, brownie brittle provides that sought-after edge crunch found in a regular brownie pan in every single bite. This treat can be a great alternative for those who crave a lighter, crispier texture as opposed to the dense and fudgy consistency of regular brownies. Its thin profile can be portioned more easily, making it good for those who want to take it on the go.

If you're intrigued by this twist on the classic, try out this simple recipe by recipe developer Taylor Murray. The juxtaposition of the rich chocolate flavor with the subtle hint of sea salt creates a delightful balance, elevating the brittle to the next level. The result? A tantalizing treat that dances between sweet and savory, perfect for any occasion.