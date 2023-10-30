Sea Salt Brownie Brittle Recipe
Brownie brittle is a delectable treat that has gained popularity for its crispy, crunchy, wafer-thin texture that offers the rich chocolatey goodness of traditional brownies. Made by spreading a batter similar to classic brownie batter thinly before baking, brownie brittle provides that sought-after edge crunch found in a regular brownie pan in every single bite. This treat can be a great alternative for those who crave a lighter, crispier texture as opposed to the dense and fudgy consistency of regular brownies. Its thin profile can be portioned more easily, making it good for those who want to take it on the go.
If you're intrigued by this twist on the classic, try out this simple recipe by recipe developer Taylor Murray. The juxtaposition of the rich chocolate flavor with the subtle hint of sea salt creates a delightful balance, elevating the brittle to the next level. The result? A tantalizing treat that dances between sweet and savory, perfect for any occasion.
Gather the ingredients for brownie brittle
The ingredients for brownie brittle are not that different from classic brownies, with the notable exception being the inclusion of egg whites and the exclusion of most of the fat. By cutting down the fat, the egg whites can bind to the sugar to create of meringue-like texture. In addition to egg whites and sugar, you'll need some chocolate chips, cocoa powder, vanilla, flour, baking powder, and butter. Last, the flaky salt is the finishing touch for this recipe. Spring for something fancy like Maldon (you know, the kind favored by Queen Elizabeth).
Step 1: Preheat oven and prepare trays
Preheat oven to 325 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.
Step 2: Melt chocolate and butter
In a medium saucepan (or in the microwave), melt the butter over low heat. Once the butter is fully melted, add the chocolate chips to the saucepan. Stir continuously until the chocolate chips have fully melted and the mixture is smooth.
Step 3: Add cocoa powder to chocolate mixture
Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the cocoa powder until fully incorporated into the melted chocolate mixture.
Step 4: Beat egg whites and sugar
In a separate mixing bowl, whip the egg whites using an electric mixer or whisk until they become frothy. Add the vanilla extract and granulated sugar, and continue to whip for an additional minute.
Step 5: Combine chocolate and egg whites
Slowly pour the melted chocolate mixture into the bowl with the egg whites. Mix on a low setting for about 30 seconds, ensuring the mixture is well combined.
Step 6: Add dry ingredients
Gently fold in the all-purpose flour, baking soda, and pinch of salt until just combined. Do not overmix.
Step 7: Spread batter on prepared pan
Using a spatula or the back of a spoon, spread the batter onto the prepared baking sheet. Aim for a uniform thinness of no more than ¼ inch. Evenly sprinkle the flaky sea salt over the top of the batter.
Step 8: Bake the brittle
Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for approximately 15 minutes. Keep an eye on them, as thinner parts might cook faster.
Step 9: Let cool and break apart
Turn off the oven and let brittle cool in oven. Once cooled, break into pieces or cut into desired shapes and enjoy!
How can I fix non-crispy brownie brittle?
Achieving the perfect crispness in brownie brittle can be a bit of a balancing act. If your brittle didn't turn out as crispy as desired, several factors might be at play. First, the thickness of the batter spread: if it's too thick, it may bake more like a thin brownie rather than a brittle. Aim for an even, thin spread to ensure uniform baking and crispness. Oven temperature and baking time are also crucial. A slightly lower oven temperature and a longer baking time can help dehydrate the batter and result in a crisper texture.
Remember, oven temperatures can vary, so it's essential to keep a close eye on your brittle during the baking process. Lastly, let the brittle cool completely on the baking sheet after removing it from the oven. As it cools, it should further harden and become crispier. If you find your brittle slightly underbaked, you can return it to a warm oven for a few minutes, but watch closely to prevent burning. Adjustments like these should help you achieve that ideal crunchy texture in future batches.
Can I use regular table salt or kosher salt instead of flaky sea salt for the brownie brittle?
While flaky sea salt is recommended for its delicate texture and the unique burst of flavor it offers, you can substitute it with other types of salt. However, it's crucial to understand the differences to ensure the best results. Table salt has a much finer grain and a more intense salinity than flaky sea salt. If using table salt, you would need to reduce the quantity to avoid an overly salty end product.
Kosher salt, with its coarser texture, can be a closer match to flaky sea salt but still might require some adjustment in quantity. Remember, the goal is to achieve a balanced sweet-savory flavor profile. The larger crystals of flaky sea salt not only provide a delightful crunch but also create pockets of salinity that contrast beautifully with the rich chocolate. If you're using an alternative, be sure to sprinkle sparingly and taste-test to achieve the desired flavor balance.
|Calories per Serving
|103
|Total Fat
|4.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|8.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|11.9 g
|Sodium
|64.9 mg
|Protein
|1.4 g