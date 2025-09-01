Need An Easy Frozen Treat? Make Our Velvety 3-Ingredient Chocolate Ice Cream

With this 3-Ingredient chocolate ice cream recipe, you can make ice cream that is smooth, creamy, and full of dark chocolate flavor — and you don't need an ice cream machine to make it. Though making ice cream may seem like a complicated process, according to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, whipping up a batch of no-churn ice cream is much easier than you might realize. It's based on the chemistry between 2 simple ingredients, which are probably in your kitchen right now, and which, when combined, allow the ice cream to freeze to the perfect rich and melty texture.

In our recipe, we take this simple formula and add in as much dark chocolate flavor as it can handle, for the ultimate 3-ingredient chocolate ice cream with wonderfully chocolatey flavor and a delicious mix of smooth, creamy, and flaky texture. Whether it's served in glass cups or in homemade waffle cones, this ice cream might be every chocolate lover's dream come true. So why not make a batch now to celebrate the end of summer?