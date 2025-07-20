This No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream Is Only 4 Ingredients And Just What Your Sweltering Summer Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With just the right bittersweet coffee flavor, a hint of aromatic warmth from vanilla, and the perfect creamy texture, no one will believe that this no-churn coffee ice cream recipe involves only four ingredients and no heavy machinery. It's become our go-to ice cream this summer, and we're not going to gatekeep this secret.

Ice cream making can seem like a daunting task. First, you need to separate eggs. Then, you make a custard over heat and try not to curdle said eggs or to overheat the cream mixture itself. If you add any acid to your ice cream, you should be careful not to curdle that mixture, either. You need to chill the custard, and then, you also need a cumbersome ice cream machine that usually requires that you freeze the bowl for 8-12 hours. The whole thing is enough to send anyone for the nearest pint of Ben and Jerry's.

Luckily, this ice cream has none of that hassle. As someone who makes plenty of ice cream for her blog, At the Immigrant's Table, and for her family, Ksenia Prints knows firsthand how amazing freshly made ice cream can be, so she was skeptical when setting out to make this no-churn, 4-ingredient ice cream. "When my family tasted it, they couldn't stop eating. My husband kept saying how much he loved the texture," she said. So if you've been afraid of trying your hand at homemade ice cream, this recipe might just break you out of that rut.