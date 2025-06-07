Our Brown Sugar Syrup Recipe Pairs Perfectly With Any Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rather than dropping $8 on a mediocre coffee from a large chain, make your morning latte extra special with our homemade deluxe brown sugar syrup recipe. With just a bit of effort combined with high-quality ingredients, we've cracked the code on possibly the single most caramelized and buttery syrup you can imagine.

Flavoring coffee shouldn't be difficult, yet a single look at the ingredient list of most commercial flavored syrups brings to mind a high school chemistry lesson rather than a class of culinary arts. Instead of spending a fortune on high-fructose, low-nutritional-value flavorings from store-bought syrups, we truly believe that a few select, high-calibre homemade syrups can make all the difference for your morning cup of java. And this syrup is undoubtedly our favorite.

With a creamy, molasses-like consistency, deep caramelized flavor from aged rum, and a delicate honeyed aroma from vanilla, this brown sugar simple syrup is a step above the rest. And the fact that it takes less than 30 minutes of work, while keeping for 4 weeks? Heaven.