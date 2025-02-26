Homemade Blueberry Simple Syrup Recipe
Simple syrup is a staple ingredient in many kitchens and bars, valued for its ability to blend smoothly into both hot and cold liquids without the graininess of regular sugar. It's made by dissolving sugar in water, creating a sweet, pourable liquid that can be infused with a variety of flavors. One of these simple syrup variations is this homemade blueberry simple syrup recipe from developer Jessica Morone. This syrup captures the bright, fruity essence of fresh blueberries in a vibrant, deep purple syrup. With just a few basic ingredients and minimal effort, you can make a homemade simple syrup that tastes better than anything store-bought.
While simple syrups are primarily used in drinks like lemonades, iced teas, cocktails, and lattes, they can also add a subtle sweetness to desserts like yogurt, and oatmeal, or even be drizzled over ice cream. Plus, the leftover mashed blueberries from the syrup-making process don't have to go to waste and can be repurposed in baked goods or smoothies. This simple syrup will last you up to a month stored in an airtight container in the fridge or can be frozen for up to six months, meaning you can make it whenever you have some extra blueberries and use it whenever you get the urge.
Gather the ingredients for this homemade blueberry simple syrup recipe
Start out by grabbing the ingredients for this recipe. One of the best things about this is that only 4 ingredients are needed. Fresh or frozen blueberries can be used, and frozen berries do not need to be defrosted before using them. Also needed for this recipe are water, lemon juice, and sugar.
Step 1: Add all the ingredients to a saucepan
Add all of the ingredients to a small saucepan and mix to combine.
Step 2: Boil and simmer
Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes stirring frequently. Remove the pan from the heat.
Step 3: Mash the berries
Use a fork or a masher to gently mash the blueberries in the saucepan.
Step 3: Strain the mixture
Strain the liquid through a fine mesh sieve into a glass container or a bowl.
Step 5: Let cool, then use
Once cool, use the blueberry simple syrup as desired or store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Homemade Blueberry Simple Syrup Recipe
With 4 simple ingredients and 15 minutes, you can whip up this sweet and fruity blueberry simple syrup to use in cocktails, mocktails, lemonade, and iced tea.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces blueberries (fresh or frozen)
- 1 cup water
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
- Add all of the ingredients to a small saucepan and mix to combine.
- Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes stirring frequently. Remove the pan from the heat.
- Use a fork or a masher to gently mash the blueberries in the saucepan.
- Strain the liquid through a fine mesh sieve into a glass container or a bowl.
- Once cool, use the blueberry simple syrup as desired or store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|163
|Total Fat
|0.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|36.4 g
|Sodium
|6.2 mg
|Protein
|0.9 g
What are some uses for blueberry simple syrup?
Blueberry simple syrup is primarily used for drinks because its thin, pourable consistency makes it perfect for cocktails, mocktails, lemonades, and iced teas. It's especially useful for sweetening cold beverages because the sugar is already dissolved and then the liquid is cooled. Stir it into sparkling water for a homemade blueberry soda, or mix it into a margarita, mojito, or gin fizz for a fruity twist. It's also great for tea, coffee, and lattes, adding a subtle berry sweetness.
While simple syrups aren't usually used for food since they're too thin to work like a sauce or glaze, they do have a few culinary uses. You can brush simple syrup onto cake layers to keep them moist, drizzle a little over yogurt or ice cream, or even stir it into salad dressings for a hint of fruity sweetness. Though it's not as thick as a compote or jam, blueberry simple syrup is a fun and easy way to bring fresh berry flavor to both drinks and select desserts.
Can the leftover cooked blueberries be used for anything?
After making this recipe you will end up with some leftover smashed-up blueberries, but you don't have to throw these out. Leftover smashed blueberries still have plenty of flavor and can be repurposed in a variety of ways. One of the easiest uses is stirring them into yogurt, oatmeal, or cottage cheese for a naturally sweet, fruity boost. They also make a great addition to smoothies: You can just blend them with your favorite fruits, yogurt, or milk.
You can also fold the mashed berries into muffin or pancake batter for extra bursts of blueberry goodness. They could also be spread them onto toast, waffles, or biscuits like a quick, rustic jam. For a more decadent treat, mix them into softened cream cheese for a berry-infused spread or swirl them into vanilla ice cream. If you're making a dessert like cheesecake or pound cake, these mashed berries can be spooned over the top for added flavor and color.