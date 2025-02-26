Simple syrup is a staple ingredient in many kitchens and bars, valued for its ability to blend smoothly into both hot and cold liquids without the graininess of regular sugar. It's made by dissolving sugar in water, creating a sweet, pourable liquid that can be infused with a variety of flavors. One of these simple syrup variations is this homemade blueberry simple syrup recipe from developer Jessica Morone. This syrup captures the bright, fruity essence of fresh blueberries in a vibrant, deep purple syrup. With just a few basic ingredients and minimal effort, you can make a homemade simple syrup that tastes better than anything store-bought.

While simple syrups are primarily used in drinks like lemonades, iced teas, cocktails, and lattes, they can also add a subtle sweetness to desserts like yogurt, and oatmeal, or even be drizzled over ice cream. Plus, the leftover mashed blueberries from the syrup-making process don't have to go to waste and can be repurposed in baked goods or smoothies. This simple syrup will last you up to a month stored in an airtight container in the fridge or can be frozen for up to six months, meaning you can make it whenever you have some extra blueberries and use it whenever you get the urge.