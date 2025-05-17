15 Uncommon Syrup Flavors To Try In Your Next Coffee

Dear coffee fanatics: Are you looking to switch things up from your typical cup of joe? Sure, you know how you like your coffee, but you take it the same way every day. Maybe it's time to get a little creative. When you're struck with a hankering for the new and inventive, there's one surefire way to dress up your morning brew: with a homemade flavored coffee syrup.

Coffee syrups are no new invention, and flavors like vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, and even lavender are flavor staples in the industry. But before you settle for a mainstream syrup, coffee can be way more exciting than we give it credit for. The caffeinated beverage also pairs remarkably well with berry and floral flavors, different spices, and even the odd candy-inspired syrup. Making syrups at home is also generally an easy process. Though I'd encourage you to look up recipes when making a new one, most will involve some type of simple syrup infusion process. I've been in the coffee industry for over a decade now and have tasted my fair share of unique lattes in my Portland, Oregon hometown. The following uncommon syrup flavors are all either personal recommendations or inspiration from flavors I've seen around town.