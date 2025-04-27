The Waffle Maker Meghan Markle Uses For Decadent Home Breakfasts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meghan Markle is no stranger to the kitchen. Over the years, and even before her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," Markle has doled out all kinds of food-related advice. She finishes her banana bread, for instance, with ginger as a complementary accompaniment to chocolate chips, and picks up her favorite sourdough bread from Toronto's Blackbird Baking Co. Markle's latest kitchen go-to, however, has nothing to do with baking — and everything to do with the best appliances. On an Instagram Story, she was seen using a Cuisinart waffle maker: The key to a British breakfast fit for royalty — and on an Irish holiday.

According to the Instagram Story posted for St. Patrick's Day, Markle utilized her Cuisinart waffle maker to make festive, green-tinted waffles for her children. In the clip, she poured the colorful waffle batter directly into the machine, gearing up for a fun, festive, and — most importantly — delicious breakfast.

If that Instagram inspiration has made you hungry for waffles, you're not alone; Cuisinart's waffle maker has seen rapid sales over the last few weeks, as its usefulness surpasses any one holiday.