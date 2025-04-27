The Waffle Maker Meghan Markle Uses For Decadent Home Breakfasts
Meghan Markle is no stranger to the kitchen. Over the years, and even before her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," Markle has doled out all kinds of food-related advice. She finishes her banana bread, for instance, with ginger as a complementary accompaniment to chocolate chips, and picks up her favorite sourdough bread from Toronto's Blackbird Baking Co. Markle's latest kitchen go-to, however, has nothing to do with baking — and everything to do with the best appliances. On an Instagram Story, she was seen using a Cuisinart waffle maker: The key to a British breakfast fit for royalty — and on an Irish holiday.
According to the Instagram Story posted for St. Patrick's Day, Markle utilized her Cuisinart waffle maker to make festive, green-tinted waffles for her children. In the clip, she poured the colorful waffle batter directly into the machine, gearing up for a fun, festive, and — most importantly — delicious breakfast.
If that Instagram inspiration has made you hungry for waffles, you're not alone; Cuisinart's waffle maker has seen rapid sales over the last few weeks, as its usefulness surpasses any one holiday.
Use Cuisinart's waffle maker for all your waffle and non-waffle cravings
Cuisinart's waffle iron isn't limited to a St. Patrick's Day breakfast. The popular, high-quality waffle maker — which ranked high on Tasting Table's list of the absolute best waffle devices — is available on Amazon for about $70. While a waffle maker may seem like a single-use appliance, you may very well get your money's worth. That's because you can use the Cuisinart device to make an assortment of both sweet and savory waffle recipes. Hello, sweet potato waffles, homemade waffle cones, and elevated croissant croffles. Even if you're not crazy about waffles, you can whip up more innovative waffle-style foods. Think: crispy sushi rice, waffle-ridged omelets, and even quesadillas.
Of course, the jury's still out on how else Meghan Markle may be using her Cuisinart, but perhaps a future Instagram Story will inspire additional recipe ideas. For now, let her recent waffle endeavor guide your next appliance purchase. And, if you don't want to buy a designated waffle maker, you can always try using a grill pan to make the breakfast. No matter your technique, your batter's green coloring is optional — though maple syrup is always a must.