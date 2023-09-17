Your Waffle Maker Is The Perfect Tool For A Sushi-Inspired Meal

As delicious as sushi is, it's much easier to order it out at a restaurant than to make it at home. Although homemade sushi can make for a fun project if you've got some time on your hands, you'll still need to get a bamboo sushi mat and seaweed sheets, and it may take a little practice to roll everything up neatly. But if you want all the flavors of a sushi roll with much less technique, TikTok's got you covered. All you need is a waffle maker to whip up a yummy, sushi-inspired meal.

A cross between sushi and crispy rice, the viral sushi waffles of TikTok use cooked sushi rice that's been crisped up in a waffle maker on the highest heat setting. The rice is typically seasoned similarly to sushi rice with rice vinegar, sesame oil, and salt. If you have a mini waffle maker, your device is the perfect shape to make small crispy rounds, but if you have a bigger version, you may want to cut your finished rice waffles into quarters so they're easier to eat. Then you can top them with any sushi-inspired toppings you like, such as raw or cooked fish, veggies, sauces, and seasonings.