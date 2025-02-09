The Best Waffle Makers, According To Online Reviews
If you want to enjoy homemade waffles, then you will need a waffle maker. These devices make relatively quick work of turning raw, runny batter into a fluffy, golden brown treat. Whether you are only looking to make waffles on the occasional weekend morning or want to be able to whip up some mini waffles as a school-day breakfast for the kids, finding a reliable waffle maker that will create a final product that lives up to your expectation is essential.
As you shop, you'll want to consider the type of waffle maker you want. Are you looking to make thicker Belgian waffles? Or how about mini waffles — or even waffle sticks? Or perhaps you want something "fancy" that will form the batter into a certain shape. Beyond that, it's also essential to consider what other customers say about its performance. Chances are, if most customers aren't happy or experienced issues, you'll likely encounter the same. On the other hand, if the vast majority of reviewers were impressed with a product, that's obviously a great sign. We looked closely at customer reviews — including the average star rating, total number of reviews, and percentage of 4- and 5-star ratings — to help us put together this list of the best waffle makers. We'll share a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of the article, but, for now, continue reading to find a new waffle maker that will help you prepare a delicious breakfast.
Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker
This round waffle maker from Cuisinart comes highly recommended by customers. It offers five different browning settings, ensuring everyone's waffle turns out precisely how they like it. This model has red and green indicator lights to communicate when the grids are hot and ready for the batter, as well as when your waffle is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy. A few other notable features include the nonstick coating on the grids for easy clean-up and the waffle maker's ability to stand on one end, limiting the amount of space it will take up in a cabinet or on the counter when it's not in use.
Tens of thousands of customers have reviewed this waffle maker form Cuisinart, with an overwhelming majority giving it 4 or 5 stars. In their reviews, several customers shared their satisfaction with the griddle's relatively compact size and how little storage space it takes up. Others commented on the performance and ease of use, noting that it heats up quickly and cooks evenly to produce delicious waffles.
Purchase the Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker at Amazon for $19.95 (on sale from) $29.95
Breville The Smart Waffle 4-Slice
While it's a bit of a splurge, The Smart Waffle from Breville offers several features that may make it worth the investment. This attractive stainless steel waffle maker uses Breville's Waffle IQ to ensure each waffle is browned to match the specific preferences of the user. Just choose one of the five programmed darkness settings — or switch the manual mode to cook your waffles even longer. To prevent batter from spilling over the side, which is a common problem with waffle makers, Breville added a no-mess moat to the perimeter to catch the excess batter. This model also offers deep, nonstick cooking plates and an indicator light.
With hundreds of reviews, and an overwhelming number of 4- and 5-star ratings, it is safe to say that most users are very pleased with this waffle maker. Several shared that it offers straightforward controls, allowing them to easily whip up delicious waffles without complications. Reviewers were also pleased with the texture of the waffles, noting they end up evenly browned and crispy. Still other reviewers praised this model as being easy to clean with a damp cloth, despite the fact that it plates are not removable.
Purchase the Breville The Smart Waffle 4-Slice at Amazon for $219.95
Presto Stuffler Stuffed Waffle Maker
If ordering a stuffed waffle when you go out to breakfast is a special treat, then you might want to try making them in your own kitchen with the Presto Stuffler Stuffed Waffle Maker. The maker comes with several recipes to try, but you can also simply add your favorite waffle batter, the filling of your choice (such as apples, cheese, or chocolate), and finish it off with a little more batter. Then, use the integrated handle to flip the grates over, ensuring the batter spreads evenly through the deep wells. Once cooked, the nonstick grids and built-in tong will make it a breeze to remove the waffles. The grids also allow you to easily break each waffle into four sections — great for sharing or enjoying it all yourself in smaller pieces.
Thousands of users have a lot of positive things to say about this stuffed waffle maker from Presto. Many find it fun and exciting to use, opening the door to new flavor combinations that wouldn't be possible with a standard waffle maker. Beyond this, reviewers are also in general agreement that the waffle maker delivers consistent results with beautifully cooked waffles ready to impress family members or guests. Several others also found this option to be a good value for the money, noting that the results it delivers are worth the investment.
Purchase the Presto Stuffler Stuffed Waffle Maker at Amazon for $49.99 (on sale from $69.99)
Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker
If you want to make the best homemade waffles, you mustn't overlook the importance of a good waffle maker. Satisfied customers agree: The Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker delivers. Its 1-inch wells yield thick and fluffy Belgian waffles cooked to your precise crispness level (thanks to the five shade setting options). Unlike most other waffle makers on the market that cook waffles in a horizontal position, this one remains upright and vertical as it cooks. Simply use the included batter cup to pour the batter in from the top of the unit, wait for the beep, then open the front to find your cooked and ready-to-enjoy waffle.
Overall, most customers are pleased that they decided to purchase this Belgian waffle maker from Ninja — the vast majority of them have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these users like its unique, standing design. They share that it not only conserves space on their counters, but it helps reduce the mess that can occur with a traditional waffle maker. Others comment on the quality of the waffles, sharing that they consistently cooked to perfection for a satisfying meal.
Purchase the Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Make at Amazon for $69.99 (on sale from $79.99)
Holstein Housewares Nonstick Heart Waffle Maker
Whether you're looking for the best Valentine's Day recipe for that special someone or just want to make fun waffles to keep the kids happy, you might want to take a look at this heart-shaped waffle maker from Holstein Housewares. This model makes four heart-shaped waffles at a time, offers an indicator light to let you know when the grates are ready to use and when your waffles are finished, and has an integrated safety lock for cooking and storage. The waffle maker has a nonstick cooking surface for easy cleanup and is available in red, lavender, and mint colors to coordinate with your kitchen's decor and color scheme.
This is another highly rated model that is backed by hundreds of customer reviews. Users find this maker both fun and functional. They share that the unique heart-shaped waffles help them make breakfast exciting again. These waffles are not only cute, they note, they also brown nicely. The ease of cleaning is another feature that many reviewers note in their reviews, praising the nonstick surface.
Purchase the Holstein Housewares Nonstick Heart Waffle Maker at Amazon for $24.86 (on sale from $34.99)
Cuisinart Breakfast Express Belgian Waffle & Omelet Maker
Go all out by preparing waffles and eggs — in the same small appliance — with the Cuisinart Breakfast Express. It offers two cooking compartments, one to make deep, 1-inch Belgian waffles, and one to make delicious omelets. After adding your waffle batter to the waffle side, simply flip the waffle maker over and add your eggs and favorite popular omelet fillings to cook both items simultaneously. The device can also be used to cook a variety of other foods, including fried eggs, grilled sandwiches, and even pancakes. Each side has a separate control knob to help you customize how browned each item gets.
With hundreds of 4- and 5-star reviews, it is evident that the majority of customers are glad they decided to give this unique appliance a try. Many appreciate that it lets them cook both eggs and waffles at the same time, simplifying their breakfast prep. In addition to its simplicity, several customers agree that it yields delicious results, too. The nonstick coating and ease of cleaning are other features that customers were impressed with.
Purchase the Cuisinart Breakfast Express Belgian Waffle & Omelet Maker at Amazon for $159.99 (on sale from $169.99)
BLACK DECKER Flip Waffle Maker
If you want to serve strawberry and whip cream-topped waffles or improve your classic chicken and waffles, you should consider the BLACK+DECKER Flip Waffle Maker. The waffle maker features a flip design — after pouring the batter on to the hot grates, use the integrated handle to flip it over to cook. The flipping motion helps ensure the batter is evenly spread across the entire surface, helping you make perfectly round waffles. A few additional features of this model include the handle lock to prevent batter from dripping over the sides, the nonstick tray to catch any batter that does spill over, and the indicator light to help you track the status of your meal.
Reviewers overwhelmingly awarded this waffle maker with 4- and 5-star ratings. In their write-ups, many express satisfaction with its cooking performance and how crispy and tasty the waffles were. Other positive reviews mention the relatively quick cook time, which allows them to make more waffles on a time crunch. The ease of cleaning is another feature several customers mention, noting how the nonstick plates prevent too much of a mess.
Purchase the BLACK+DECKER Flip Waffle Maker at Amazon for $39.99 (on sale from $44.99)
DASH Mini Waffle Maker
The DASH Mini Waffle Maker allows users to make small, 4-inch waffles, perfect for a quick snack, a child's breakfast, or mini waffle sandwiches. The waffle maker has a nonstick grid, starts heating up as soon as it is plugged in, and has an indicator light to let you know when it's preheated. In addition to the standard, circle 4-inch waffle maker (that is available in several colors and patterns), DASH also offers several other waffle shapes to make breakfast more fun. Available options include a pumpkin, a heart, a skull, and a pineapple.
This mini waffle maker has hundreds of thousands of reviews. Even more impressive is the fact that a substantial majority of customers have given it either a 4- or 5-star rating, with many sharing they like the smaller size of the waffles, as well as how quickly they cook. A few of the other features reviewers praise include how easy the waffle maker is to clean and the cute designs that are available.
Purchase the DASH Mini Waffle Maker at Amazon from $9.99
Presto FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker
Pull out your favorite buttermilk Belgian waffles recipe and give it a try with the Presto Ceramic Flipside Belgian Waffle Maker. This model comes highly recommended by the majority of customers. It creates deep, 7-inch round waffles, which release easily from the ceramic nonstick grid once they have finished cooking. A few other notable features of this model include its cool-touch handles and dual function base, which allows for vertical storage.
Customers generally have wonderful things to say about this waffle maker in their reviews. One common theme that several mention is how easy it is to use thanks to the integrated timer that lets them know when their waffle is ready. Several others note that this model is a good value and worth the money. Customers also expressed how easy the waffle maker is to clean and its relatively quick cooking time.
Purchase the Presto FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker at Amazon for $59.99
Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker
Customize the darkness and crispiness of each waffle with this Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker, as it offers seven shade settings. Chefman added a moat, which wraps around the full circumference of the appliance to catch any extra batter that would otherwise spill over the edges. This model also has an indicator light to let you know when you can start cooking a waffle, features non-slip rubber feet, and flips up for space-saving vertical storage.
Of the thousands of customers who have taken the time to review this small appliance, an overwhelming majority gave it a 4- or 5-star rating. Its performance was one feature that many reviewers are very pleased with. They share that it delivers reliable results, allowing to cook delicious waffles with ease. The overall value for the money is another aspect that left many customers satisfied — they feel that it is a good deal, especially given the results it delivers.
Purchase the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker at Amazon for $24.98 (on sale from $29.99)
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
This Belgian waffle maker from Oster is another solid pick. It offers a basic design, keeping waffle-making straightforward. Simply plug the unit in, adjust the temperature control to the desired setting, wait for the indicator light to let you know the nonstick plates are hot and ready, and pour in your favorite batter. Within a few minutes, you'll have an 8-inch waffle cooked and ready to enjoy.
With several thousand 4- and 5-star reviews, this model comes highly recommended by the majority of customers. One feature that was highlighted across several reviews is how easy the waffle maker is to use. Customers appreciate that all they need to do is set their desired doneness level, add the batter, and close the lid. Many customers also appreciate the relatively compact size of the waffle maker, sharing that it is easy to store when they're not using it.
Purchase the Oster Belgian Waffle Maker at Amazon for $26.32
DASH No-Drip Waffle Maker
DASH might be best known for its mini kitchen appliances, but it also makes some full-size models, such as this No-Drip Waffle Maker. With this model, you can make four square waffles at the same time. The design also features two wells on the side to catch any excess batter, preventing it from making a mess on your counter. There's also an indicator light, a quick-release and easy-to-clean nonstick surface, and plug-in ready operation.
This waffle maker from DASH comes highly endorsed by thousands of customers who have given it a rating of 4 or 5 stars. Many of these reviewers commend it for its cook time and appreciate how quickly they're able to have waffles hot and ready to enjoy. Others share that this model is also easy to clean, thanks to its nonstick surface. The wells on the side also save their counters from getting covered with excess batter.
Purchase the DASH No-Drip Waffle Maker at Amazon for $39.99
Methodology
We closely considered customer reviews when compiling our picks for the best waffle makers. Each of the products above have received hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews, and have an average rating of at least 4.4 stars. We also looked at the breakdown of reviews and opted for products with an overall high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews, indicating the majority of customers were happy with their performance. Favorite features of these waffle makers included ease of use, value for the price, easy-to-clean surfaces, reliable results, and more.