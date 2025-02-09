The Best Waffle Makers, According To Online Reviews

If you want to enjoy homemade waffles, then you will need a waffle maker. These devices make relatively quick work of turning raw, runny batter into a fluffy, golden brown treat. Whether you are only looking to make waffles on the occasional weekend morning or want to be able to whip up some mini waffles as a school-day breakfast for the kids, finding a reliable waffle maker that will create a final product that lives up to your expectation is essential.

As you shop, you'll want to consider the type of waffle maker you want. Are you looking to make thicker Belgian waffles? Or how about mini waffles — or even waffle sticks? Or perhaps you want something "fancy" that will form the batter into a certain shape. Beyond that, it's also essential to consider what other customers say about its performance. Chances are, if most customers aren't happy or experienced issues, you'll likely encounter the same. On the other hand, if the vast majority of reviewers were impressed with a product, that's obviously a great sign. We looked closely at customer reviews — including the average star rating, total number of reviews, and percentage of 4- and 5-star ratings — to help us put together this list of the best waffle makers. We'll share a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of the article, but, for now, continue reading to find a new waffle maker that will help you prepare a delicious breakfast.

