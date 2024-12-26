16 Genius Pro Tips To Improve Fried Chicken And Waffles
Fried chicken and waffles are comforting delights that balance sweet and savory for a meal you can enjoy at any time of day. While the origins of chicken and waffles are a bit murky, it's often associated with Black culture, soul food, and Southern cooking. It's a dish that's delicious enough exactly as it is, but if you're seeking ways to jazz it up with added flavors, textures, and presentation, we have a few ideas for you. To help us come up with the best tips, we spoke with Kelly Mullarney, the co-founder and corporate chef at Bruxie.
We'll go over the tip, how to achieve the best results, what it does, and any other applicable information. Some of these recommendations include adding ingredients or switching your technique, but no matter what, it'll be straightforward to achieve. Consider these simple ways to upgrade your fried chicken and waffles when you're looking for a refreshed experience to a classic. You'll impress guests and create a memorable dining opportunity without straying too far from the original look and taste. If you're ready to reimagine this tasty duo, then keep reading.
Serve it with flavored or compound butter
"When it comes to upgrading your butter to pair with chicken and waffles, the options are endless — whether you crave something sweet or savory," says Kelly Mullarney. Compound butter is one of the easier ways to add flavor to a dish. It only takes a bit of planning, but it's not difficult to achieve. You only need unsalted room, temperature butter, and then your desired add-ins. There are plenty of options, depending on your mood and any ingredients that you have on hand.
Cinnamon and honey(or sugar) or maple pecan are tasty ways to enhance chicken and waffles when you prefer something sweet. For something savory, Mullarney suggests honey chili butter or herb butter. You can pick poultry-friendly herbs like marjoram, sage, and parsley. Mix the ingredients, then shape into a log wrapped in wax paper and refrigerate before serving. No matter what flavors you choose, it can transform the overall taste of the dish as it melts and seeps onto the waffle and chicken, providing added flavor in every bite.
Spice up the maple syrup
It's not a jaw-dropper to include maple syrup in breakfast foods like waffles, but you could choose to heighten it with extra flavor. Mix in cinnamon with the syrup when you prefer an option that works perfectly for breakfast or brunch. When you want to give the dish complexity, spicy maple syrup is your secret for elevated chicken and waffles. The easiest method to achieve this is to use powdered cayenne pepper or hot sauce for your simple upgrade.
For something slightly smoky, use paprika, which is beautifully nuanced. Both these options offer balance to the super sweet pure maple syrup but also add a touch of color to the syrup to act as an eye-catching condiment. These can complement any savory spices that you use in the chicken's seasoning for a scrumptious harmony, ideal for anyone who likes sweet-heat or a touch of smokiness. We'd recommend placing the syrup in a separate bowl and then mixing in the addition, tasting as you go until you get the desired level of flavor.
Mix things up and opt for honey
Why limit your meal to maple syrup? There is another sweet condiment that you can drizzle over your chicken and waffles to offer excitement to the taste buds: Honey. There are plenty of types of honey to use, but wildflower is the most common and easiest to locate. Kelly Mullarney suggests chili honey to complement the chicken and waffle seasonings. "Chili honey is a mildly spiced honey that provides sweetness, spice, and a hint of tang," says Mullarney.
Use honey, dried chili peppers, and a splash of vinegar to create a complex sweet and spicy contrast that introduces new flavors to the food without overwhelming it. Once it hits the palate, the chili honey highlights the herbs and spices while balancing salty flavors, Mullarney says. Similarly, you could use sriracha and honey to quickly concoct a flavorful sauce. Either the sriracha or chili peppers offer a warm and zingy way to serve the chicken and waffles when you want to bolster the taste memorably. Mix up the meal and opt for something other than the expected maple syrup.
Infuse the oil for added flavor
Place herbs directly into the frying oil for an infusion to add a touch of flavor before the frying process even begins. Start by pouring the oil into a pot and allow it to begin preheating; place the herbs into the oil as it starts to simmer. You won't want to leave them in there for the whole frying time, as they'll fry and burn to a crisp. Use fresh garlic, a whole head if you want to amplify the flavor, and poultry herbs such as fresh sage, thyme, and rosemary.
You could integrate onions or scallions if you want the potency that onions bring. The herbs and additions change the flavor of the oil and, therefore, the chicken too. Use fresh products for the most strength and depth, which also brings an enhanced aroma that can liven up the kitchen. It doesn't alter the texture or look of the fried chicken, but it can bring a subtle savory dimension that's pretty easy to achieve.
Consider a longer brine time
Have you ever had a dry fried chicken? It may be unpleasant, but it's preventable. You should consider an overnight brine for fried chicken when you want to elevate the texture and taste of the poultry by allowing for maximum flavor and moisture retention. Although tacking on extra time to the brining process may seem laborious, it isn't any more effort since the brine does the work.
A brine is usually the starting point of the seasoning process, focusing on tenderization and seasoning (followed by dredging and frying). So, you could consider amping up the length of the brine from the bare minimum to 24 hours when you want a super tender and juicy chicken. As Kelly Mullarney explains, the brining and marinating methods are essential to ensure a flavorful, plump, and tender bird. Use four tablespoons of salt for every four cups of water, submerge the chicken, cover it, and leave it in the fridge.
Add herbs or spices into the waffle batter
Transform the taste of the waffle from a basic batter by incorporating herbs and spices for easy elevation. This is a straightforward way to upgrade the dish as you include the chosen ingredients as you're making the batter. For a herby inclusion, add chopped parsley and garlic into the batter. This fragrant and colorful combination improves the flavor of the waffles when you want to use fresh ingredients.
But powdered spices and herbs allow for ultimate ease. Consider adding ingredients that you put in the chicken batter in the waffle, such as onion powder or fresh cracked pepper. Ground cinnamon brings a warming quality to the waffles that work beautifully with the taste of the chicken. Smoked paprika offers a mild amount of color and its nuanced, smoky profile. There are plenty of additions that introduce incredible flavor to the waffles, so you're able to utilize what you have in your fridge or spice drawer.
Don't forget about the sides
One of the simple ways to upgrade your fried chicken and waffles involves the sides you pair it with. Adding other foods can elevate the meal with colors, textures, and flavors, all while being more filling. You may pick based on the availability of ingredients at your home or if you want to balance the meal. Mac and cheese, cheesy grits, or collard greens are all scrumptious and comforting pairings for fried chicken and waffles. For vegetable-based sides, you could do corn on the cob or air-fried okra.
Kelly Mullarney suggests honey mustard slaw, which is a great option when you want a lighter dish, as the chicken and waffles can be quite heavy. Skip the mayo in your next coleslaw and swap it for vinaigrette instead. Turn chicken and waffles into the ultimate breakfast meal with eggs benedict and a side of crispy fried tater tots or Mullarney's recommendation of applewood-smoked bacon for a salty crunch. Choose your side(s) based on what flavors or textures you want to introduce to the meal, especially if you're looking to diversify the offerings.
Add honey to the fried chicken brine
We're used to seeing sweet elements drizzled over chicken and waffles but have you considered adding it directly into the chicken brine? Honey is the secret sweet ingredient for the best flavor in your fried chicken. It balances the savory ingredients of the brine (like the herbs or copious amounts of salt) while tenderizing the meat and adding rich color, making it a multi-purpose way to improve your chicken and waffles. It's also a great way to curb the heat if you ultimately add a spicy component, like cayenne powder, to the dredging flour.
Since the honey can burn when fried, adding it during the brining process allows it to tenderize the meat and gives a natural sweetness but without the stickiness. The sweet, viscous liquid helps even out the salt from the brine with a welcome depth. It is a seamless way to liven up the chicken without a lot of extra effort since you're already brining it. Honey just may be the no-fuss ingredient that levels up the chicken so it tastes like a high-end dish.
Reimagine how you serve it
Switch up the standard look or plating of chicken and waffles based on practicality, creativity, and convenience. While digging into the dish with a fork and knife is traditional, there are some new takes you may want to try out for shindigs or weeknight meals. Kelly Mullarney shares that classic chicken and waffles can be reimagined as a sandwich, which blends presentation with function. Swap buns with waffles for a brunch-worthy chicken sandwich, which makes for a finger-licking good way to enjoy this tasty duo. The key is to cook the waffle until it's sturdy and slightly firm, or else it'll break in half after that first bite.
But you may prefer to make a mini version that's perfect for parties where guests seek portable foods. Fried chicken and waffle sliders will be the talk of the gathering. It has a bite-sized casual look but it's still elevated with maple butter infused with fresh rosemary. You could also make mini waffles and fried chicken bites held together with a toothpick and topped with freshly chopped chives.
Stuff the waffles
One of the easiest ways to improve chicken and waffles is to stuff it with something. Although it may seem difficult, don't fret. It's pretty easy to achieve based on the filling you want to incorporate. Simply spoon in your batter and add a bit of the stuffing ingredient before layering in the rest of the batter. You want to ensure the stuffing gets completely covered in batter. Cream cheese and jam create a cheesecake-like stuffing when you want a sweet inclusion that's gooey and warm. Cheese is one of the simpler additions that look cool once you cut it open. We love yellow cheddar or a sharp white cheddar, but mozzarella has an alluring cheese-pull quality that you can't replicate.
The queso adds flavor and a creamy texture to enhance the dish. You could incorporate pieces of sausage for a breakfast-forward waffle that adds richness and complexity. Keep it in line with the chicken theme and stuff it with chopped or shredded chicken. These stuffed versions allow a level of customization and flavorful experience that you wouldn't get from the standard chicken and waffle pairing.
Consider the frying technique
The way you cook the chicken can make a big difference in the final results. "Contrary to popular cooking trends like the air fryer, the key to classic fried chicken lies in its name — fried," says Kelly Mullarney. While baking or air frying are convenient and slightly less messy cooking methods, frying the poultry is a straightforward way to enhance the taste and texture. After all, it's called fried chicken and waffles for a reason. According to Mullarney, get that crispy, flavorful, flaky fried chicken exterior by deep-frying it or using a cast-iron skillet in approximately a half-inch of oil.
You'll want to pick a high-smoke point oil that won't turn bitter once it hits high temperatures since the oil needs to reach around 375 F for optimal chicken crispiness. Some high-smoked point oils that have a neutral taste include safflower, peanut, or rice bran oil. The oil provides an expected crunch factor that tastes indulgent but ultimately makes the dish so irresistible and timeless.
Try different types of flours
If you have dietary preferences or needs, then you may need to use alternative flours for the chicken and waffles. The different flours can contribute special characteristics compared to the expected wheat flour, such as a lighter texture or slight change in flavor. A fine almond flour can offer a nutty, rich taste to the chicken and waffles for a fresh and flavorful spin. You can also find 1:1 flour alternatives in the store, so you don't have to do any math conversions to figure out how much you need to get the correct results.
Chickpea flour has a mild bean-like flavor that's perfect when you want to further the savory taste of the dish. For best results, find and follow the selected recipe as an uncomplicated way to put a unique spin on the chicken and waffles. If allergies aren't a concern, then you could also mix flours like all-purpose and rice flour for a light and crispy texture. There's a world of possibilities for flours to use.
Integrate some fruit
Incorporate a fresh and sweet element to the chicken and waffles by topping them with fruit. Fruit can be a scrumptious and approachable way to balance the rich and savory qualities of the food. It brings a sweet taste but also an eye-catching component to break apart the monotony of the brown-on-brown chicken and waffles. The fruit can be served directly on top of the waffles or served on the plate; it's up to you.
The easiest application is to use chopped fruit, like strawberries. Blueberries and blackberries can provide a tanginess and pop of color to balance the dish, while sautéed apples in spices can bring a fall-like ambience. You probably have some in the fridge so it's a quick and tasty complement to maple syrup for added natural sugary goodness. Bananas foster can bring a caramel-like delight when you want to create an unexpected pairing for the dish. Although it seems fancy, it only takes a couple of minutes to make. Rum is commonly used, but could easily swap it for butter to simplify the dish without the flames.
Top it with a fried egg
Add a bit of protein and colorful pop by topping the chicken and waffles with a fried egg. It's an easy addition that offers a creamy texture, too, making it a delightful choice for a waffle breakfast sandwich. To achieve the perfect fried egg, cook it in a nonstick pan in oil or butter. Cook it sunny side up for one minute; no flipping needed. It results in a harmonious blend of crisp eggs and that rich, runny yolk with a richness that enhances the savory notes of the dish.
Kelly Mullarney loves experimenting with flavors in the kitchen and enjoys combining the delectable taste of an old-fashioned country gravy with chicken, waffles, and a runny egg. It makes a comforting and filling brunch that doesn't require any expensive or inaccessible ingredients. "Subtle usage of sweet and or spicy ingredients is key for creating the perfect flavor balance within your chicken and waffles," Mullarney explains. You already have eggs in the fridge, so bust them out for this mouthwatering topper.
Try a different style of fried chicken
When you don't want to mess with a good thing but still want to heighten the dish, try switching the style of the fried chicken. There are many styles from across the globe that you can pick from. It still brings that crunchy fry poultry element but gives you a chance to diversify the taste and presentation. Karaage gives you tender and crisp chicken that's deeply savory thanks to its marinade of soy sauce, mirin, and other seasonings.
Taiwanese yan su ji is fried in sweet potato starch and gets dusted in a five-spice powder for a marvelously flavorful chicken. Since they result in smaller pieces, you can turn them into sliders or enjoy the petite bites. For larger chicken, opt for something like Austrian backhendl (similar to German schnitzel) that's coated in breadcrumbs for a more delicate crust. These options are familiar enough that they resemble the comfort you feel from standard fried chicken but still give you a new viewpoint as you pull from different cuisines.
Consider adding texture with cornmeal
Incorporating plain yellow cornmeal into the waffle or chicken batter allows you to try something that looks different but still has that Southern-inspired flair, similar to what you'd anticipate in corn grits. This little tweak is just as scrumptious as basic chicken and waffles, but it's improved with a light corn taste, a coarse texture, and a rustic look.
Dredge the chicken parts in a flour and cornmeal mixture to result in a crispy exterior while allowing for peak tenderness. This alternative elevates the poultry by adding texture without overpowering it. Get a similar effect by including cornmeal in the waffle batter. It makes a thick, savory batter that has an extra crunch while maintaining a soft interior. You can keep the waffles savory or add a bit of sugar for a sweeter result. Cornmeal is a dynamic ingredient that has a lot to offer to chicken and waffles.