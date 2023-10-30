Why You Should Consider An Overnight Brine For Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is something you want to squeeze every ounce of flavor into, and if you aren't brining your chicken, you are really missing out. It may seem like the simplest, most primal, crowd-pleasing food, but making great fried chicken has a lot of science and work behind it. Chefs and home cooks alike experiment with different coatings, combine cooking methods, and try different marinades, all in the quest for the perfect combination of fully-flavored, juicy meat and crunchy breading. All that trial and error has led to a lot of different recipes for the "best ever," fried chicken, but one thing almost everyone can agree on is that a longer brine is essential for keeping your meat moist and making it as tasty as possible.

It's technically possible to use either dry brining or wet brining in liquid. But for fried chicken, an overnight wet brine is the ideal option. Frying is an extremely intense high-heat form of cooking, and it can drive a lot of moisture from your food quickly. That's great for getting a crunchy exterior, but less than ideal for juicy chicken. A wet brine helps add moisture to your meat, so it retains more even after it's been cooked. This can be done in a few hours, but overnight is the best, as the liquid needs that extra time to be fully absorbed into the chicken, and for the flavors of the brine to penetrate past the surface.