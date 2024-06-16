Fried Chicken And Waffle Sliders Recipe

Though the true origins of America's favorite comfort food–turned-breakfast are a little unclear, it's not hard to guess how chicken and waffles came to be. Buttermilk-brined fried chicken is a staple in Southern kitchens that's usually served for dinner with a side of collard greens. Waffles, on the other hand, have been a breakfast favorite since the German and Dutch brought them to America and landed them in diners across the nation. It's easy to assume that, somewhere along the line, a Southern chef may have used a spare piece of chicken to accompany the remnants from breakfast, and the iconic dish was born. Drenched in maple, butter, gravy, or some combination of both, chicken and waffles soon became a comfort classic.

In this recipe written with recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, the classic chicken and waffle duo is turned into mini-sized sandwiches in just a few easy steps. Though not a breakfast for a quick weekday morning, the recipe is fairly simple, requiring only a trusty frying pan and a waffle iron. Topped with a melty, sweet maple butter and infused with fresh rosemary, these sliders elevate chicken and waffles into a new dish — one that can be eaten with your hands.