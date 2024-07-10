Swap Buns With Waffles For A Brunch-Worthy Chicken Sandwich
Sleeping in and letting morning slip into noon is always such a delight — and even more so when it's followed by a scrumptious, satisfying brunch. A glass of mimosa and a plate of avocado toast over casual conversations with friends at noon just seem much better than usual. Of course, that's not all there is to brunch food. This mid-day meal can include anything you want in the sweet and savory realms — sometimes both in one go, like this fried chicken waffle sandwich by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. Elaborate and slightly odd at first glance, this is simply a twist on the familiar chicken slider, with the buns swapped out for waffles.
Fried chicken and waffles have always been marvelous together, and the case is true even when they're turned into a sandwich. Contrasting as the flavors may be, they still complement each other with ease. The waffles' decadently sweet and buttery notes intertwine seamlessly with the savory chicken, highlighting its depth with a decadent aroma. Backed by the hearty warmth of freshly cooked food, each bite exudes as much comfort as it does flavors.
And hey, it would be remiss not to mention the textural excitement this pairing offers. It's layers upon layers of crispy-skinned chicken and juicy meat met with tender and airy waffles. Admittedly, it can be quite a mouthful, but an indulgence that keeps you coming back for more.
A brunch treat you can customize to your liking
A mash-up of two familiar dishes, a chicken waffle sandwich is simple to customize. Though our featured recipe took a Southern approach with chicken in a buttermilk brine, don't hesitate to add breadcrumbs, fresh herbs, and robust spices for a more nuanced taste. Cayenne pepper, in particular, brings a kick of heat that spicy lovers might enjoy in their buttermilk fried chicken. Typically, deep-frying is preferable, but you can also bake or air-fry the chicken for a less oily (albeit also less crispy) outcome.
Then, just make the waffles as usual, or you can experiment by mixing a bit of buttermilk into the batter to tie it with the chicken for a consistent undertone. For something a little more tangy, shredded cheddar cheese makes a phenomenal addition, especially as it melts straight into the buttery, sweet waffles. A pinch of fresh herbs wouldn't be so bad either for a fragrant undertone. Once the waffles are done, break them into halves or quarters to assemble the sandwiches.
If the chicken alone feels too plain, keep it company with a sauce or a few other ingredients. It could be gravy, ranch dressing, honey mustard, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, or any of your favorite concoctions. Much like regular sandwiches, leafy greens like spinach, arugula, and lettuce also have a place in the assembly. While you're at it, toss in some avocados and tomatoes for a more colorful stack and diverse flavor profile.