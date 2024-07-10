Swap Buns With Waffles For A Brunch-Worthy Chicken Sandwich

Sleeping in and letting morning slip into noon is always such a delight — and even more so when it's followed by a scrumptious, satisfying brunch. A glass of mimosa and a plate of avocado toast over casual conversations with friends at noon just seem much better than usual. Of course, that's not all there is to brunch food. This mid-day meal can include anything you want in the sweet and savory realms — sometimes both in one go, like this fried chicken waffle sandwich by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. Elaborate and slightly odd at first glance, this is simply a twist on the familiar chicken slider, with the buns swapped out for waffles.

Fried chicken and waffles have always been marvelous together, and the case is true even when they're turned into a sandwich. Contrasting as the flavors may be, they still complement each other with ease. The waffles' decadently sweet and buttery notes intertwine seamlessly with the savory chicken, highlighting its depth with a decadent aroma. Backed by the hearty warmth of freshly cooked food, each bite exudes as much comfort as it does flavors.

And hey, it would be remiss not to mention the textural excitement this pairing offers. It's layers upon layers of crispy-skinned chicken and juicy meat met with tender and airy waffles. Admittedly, it can be quite a mouthful, but an indulgence that keeps you coming back for more.