The Easy Addition That Gives Chicken And Waffle Sandwiches A Creamy Texture

The when-worlds-collide wonder that is the chicken and waffles breakfast sandwich can launch any weekend brunch to stardom or (allegedly) remedy even the most stubborn hangover. It's all about the sweet-yet-salty harmony of the crispy, meaty fried chicken and the plush, sweet waffles. Still, a moisture element is a glaring and essential omission from even the most high-quality variety. While slathering a sando in maple syrup seems like an obvious solution, it also creates a sticky mess. Rest assured, the creamy addition your sandwich needs is one that's probably stocked in your fridge already: None other than the classic runny egg yolk on a gently fried egg.

When pressed between those waffles, the soft yolk on the fried egg busts wide open, spilling across the entire sandwich to form a lush blanket of creaminess. In addition to bulking up the sandwich itself, the egg adds richness, a moisture element, and instant creamy texture. With just one runny egg yolk, there's no need to go to a restaurant to find knockout chicken and waffles.

If you make your chicken and waffles sandwich using Nashville-style hot chicken, the creaminess of the egg yolk could also help temper the hotness of that spicy, sticky glaze for a mouth-watering balance. Serve with a side of red cabbage slaw to finish. For even more moisture, you could also swipe your waffles with whole grain mustard, or Kewpie mayo for extra umami egg-yolk creaminess.

