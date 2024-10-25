The Easy Addition That Gives Chicken And Waffle Sandwiches A Creamy Texture
The when-worlds-collide wonder that is the chicken and waffles breakfast sandwich can launch any weekend brunch to stardom or (allegedly) remedy even the most stubborn hangover. It's all about the sweet-yet-salty harmony of the crispy, meaty fried chicken and the plush, sweet waffles. Still, a moisture element is a glaring and essential omission from even the most high-quality variety. While slathering a sando in maple syrup seems like an obvious solution, it also creates a sticky mess. Rest assured, the creamy addition your sandwich needs is one that's probably stocked in your fridge already: None other than the classic runny egg yolk on a gently fried egg.
When pressed between those waffles, the soft yolk on the fried egg busts wide open, spilling across the entire sandwich to form a lush blanket of creaminess. In addition to bulking up the sandwich itself, the egg adds richness, a moisture element, and instant creamy texture. With just one runny egg yolk, there's no need to go to a restaurant to find knockout chicken and waffles.
If you make your chicken and waffles sandwich using Nashville-style hot chicken, the creaminess of the egg yolk could also help temper the hotness of that spicy, sticky glaze for a mouth-watering balance. Serve with a side of red cabbage slaw to finish. For even more moisture, you could also swipe your waffles with whole grain mustard, or Kewpie mayo for extra umami egg-yolk creaminess.
Fry an egg and let that runny yolk run over the sandwich
If you're craving more interplay of sweet and savory, serve this fork-and-knife sammie beside a dish of homemade bourbon maple syrup for dipping or dunking. To complete the meal, pair your eggy chicken and waffles sandwich with a hot cup of coffee or even a Bloody Mary for an acidic tomato balance. Your brunch game will never be the same again. You can also take this egg-loaded chicken and waffles sandwich into dinner party territory. Simply garnish each sando with a sprig of fresh rosemary for some herbaceous flair, as we do in these chicken and waffle sliders. Topped with a fried quail egg, the sliders could make a perfect creamy hors d'oeuvre, or a playful dish to share all holiday season long.
For another savory version of this waffle-centric dish, try sandwiching your chicken and fried egg between these jalapeno cheddar waffles and layering with a few dill pickle coins. You could also add a pinch of shredded parmesan and Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute blend (which won't overdo it on the salt) directly to your waffle batter before toasting. The DASH mini waffle iron is great for making sandwich-sized waffles for just this purpose. However you choose to do it, a runny-yolked fried egg definitely belongs at the top of your chicken and waffles sammie stack.