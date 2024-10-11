Jalapeño Cheddar Waffles Recipe

While many waffles tend to be on the sweet side, served with syrup, chocolate, or whipped cream, they don't always have to be. Savory waffles offer an exciting and versatile alternative to the usual breakfast fare. Because they can be used in additional ways — as sandwich bread or a side to chili or soup — savory waffles are perfect for not just breakfast, but every meal of the day.

Recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us this recipe for jalapeño cheddar waffles, which combines the sharpness of cheddar cheese with the subtle sweetness of cornmeal and the spicy kick of jalapeños. With their crispy exterior and fluffy interior, these waffles provide a satisfying, savory experience. Morone tells us, "I love these waffles because they are like having cheddar jalapeño cornbread but in waffle form. So you get the nice pockets that are on the top of a waffle for toppings, and they are a perfect combination of sweet and spicy."

For those looking to explore new flavors, this recipe is a must-try, offering a deliciously different approach to the classic waffle. They're also simple to throw together with a handful of pantry staples, so grab your waffle iron and try out these savory jalapeño cheddar waffles.