Jalapeño Cheddar Waffles Recipe
While many waffles tend to be on the sweet side, served with syrup, chocolate, or whipped cream, they don't always have to be. Savory waffles offer an exciting and versatile alternative to the usual breakfast fare. Because they can be used in additional ways — as sandwich bread or a side to chili or soup — savory waffles are perfect for not just breakfast, but every meal of the day.
Recipe developer Jessica Morone brings us this recipe for jalapeño cheddar waffles, which combines the sharpness of cheddar cheese with the subtle sweetness of cornmeal and the spicy kick of jalapeños. With their crispy exterior and fluffy interior, these waffles provide a satisfying, savory experience. Morone tells us, "I love these waffles because they are like having cheddar jalapeño cornbread but in waffle form. So you get the nice pockets that are on the top of a waffle for toppings, and they are a perfect combination of sweet and spicy."
For those looking to explore new flavors, this recipe is a must-try, offering a deliciously different approach to the classic waffle. They're also simple to throw together with a handful of pantry staples, so grab your waffle iron and try out these savory jalapeño cheddar waffles.
Gather the ingredients for these Jalapeño Cheddar Waffles
Start this recipe by gathering all the ingredients to make these waffles. You will need flour, cornmeal, baking powder, granulated sugar, salt, whole milk, vegetable oil, eggs, cheddar cheese, and fresh jalapeños. You may also need some cooking spray or additional vegetable oil if your waffle iron requires it. The milk can be substituted with non-dairy alternatives if desired.
Step 1: Preheat the waffle iron
Preheat your waffle iron.
Step 2: Whisk together the dry ingredients
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, and salt.
Step 3: Add the wet ingredients
Mix in the milk, vegetable oil, and eggs until well-combined.
Step 4: Mix in cheddar and jalapenos
Add the cheddar cheese and diced jalapeno to the batter and mix until incorporated.
Step 5: Grease the waffle iron
Spray your waffle iron with nonstick spray or wipe with oil if required.
Step 6: Add batter to iron
Pour about ⅔ cup of batter into your waffle maker and cook until golden brown.
Step 7: Repeat
Repeat until all the batter has been used.
Step 8: Serve the waffles
Serve warm with the toppings of your choice.
- 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ¼ cups yellow cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups whole milk
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 jalapeno, diced
What can I serve with these waffles?
It can be difficult to figure out what to serve with savory waffles since the standard butter and syrup don't immediately seem like a fit. According to Morone, you actually could use butter and syrup on these waffles because the sweetness of the syrup perfectly balances the savory and spicy elements. If you're looking for something a little different, there are plenty of other options to experiment with. Sometimes it seems like just about anything tastes better with a fried egg on it, and these waffles are no exception. The crispiness of the fried egg's edges would match that of the waffles, and if you leave the yolk a little runny it will melt right into them. Even better, cut them into quarters and turn them into egg sandwiches with any fillings you'd like. They can even be used as a base for eggs Benedict. Or you could consider making chicken and waffle sandwiches with them.
More simply, these can just be served with some hot sauce on top for added heat or honey butter to make them more sweet. Combine the heat and the sweet with a drizzle of hot honey. These can also be treated kind of like corn muffins, or biscuits, and served as a side dish for things like soups, chili, salads, or pasta dishes.
Can I use this batter to make other baked goods?
This versatile batter is not limited to waffles. There are a wide variety of tasty treats that you can make with it. If you're in the mood for pancakes, the batter can be seamlessly transitioned to pancakes without any changes being made to it. Just portion it onto a hot buttered griddle instead of a waffle iron.
Another option is to turn the batter into muffins, which can be baked in the oven, making it a pretty hands-off process compared to pancakes or waffles. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F, grease muffin tins or line them with liners, then fill each cup about ⅔ full and bake until golden brown — 20-25 minutes for standard muffins or 15-20 minutes for mini muffins.
For something a little different, the batter can be used for things like battering corn dogs, or as a dredge for pretty much any fried item. The recipe can also be used to make savory versions of any of these creative ways to use leftover pancake batter.