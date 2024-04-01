Spicy Maple Syrup Is Your Secret For Elevated Chicken And Waffles

Chicken and waffles will forever be a quintessential brunch dish. The sweet and savory Southern classic never gets old, and we will never tire of finding ways to spruce it up. Whether you give it a squeeze of strawberry jam or add a pat of spiced honey butter, it never hurts to add a little something extra to the dish. If you prefer yours with a fiery kick, though, you'll find that spicy maple syrup is the perfect way to upgrade chicken and waffles.

The combination of buttery waffles and savory chicken makes an excellent flavor duo, but bringing in an element of heat turns it into the most delectable ménage à trois. When heat is needed for chicken and waffles, hot honey or hot sauce usually sit at the top of the list, but spicy maple syrup is the better choice. The subtle vanilla, caramel, and woodsy nuances throughout the syrup are tied together with a fiery ribbon that uplifts the saccharine condiment. When the maple syrup is infused with cinnamon or nutmeg, the hot pepper amps up the spice, giving even the driest chicken and waffles a sumptuous taste.

You can pick up a bottle of spicy maple syrup from the grocery store, but making your own is as easy as whisking hot sauce into the syrup. A tangy hot sauce works well in classic chicken and waffles with bourbon-maple syrup, brightening the heady combo. Once the bourbon-syrup mixture has cooled down, stir a splash of hot sauce into the syrup.